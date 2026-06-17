Tubos Aranda Villa de Aranda sign Iranian international Rahnama

TEHRAN - Spanish handball club Tubos Aranda Villa de Aranda have announced the signing of Iranian left back Mehran Rahnama Falavarjani as their second addition ahead of the 2026/27 season.

The Iranian international joins Javi Márquez’s side on a one-year contract.

Rahnama arrives from Romanian club Potaissa Turda, where he has spent the last two seasons after making the move to European handball in 2024. The 27-year-old, who stands 1.98 meters tall, plays primarily as a left back and is expected to strengthen Villa de Aranda with his powerful long-range shooting, scoring ability, and defensive versatility, particularly in the No. 2 defensive position.

The Iranian international brings valuable European experience, having competed in the EHF European League this season with Potaissa Turda. During the group stage, he faced Spanish side Bidasoa Irun and scored four goals in the match played at Artaleku.

Rahnama will reinforce a left-back position where Hungarian player Tamás Jánosi is the only returning option for next season following the departures of Dalmau Huix, Asier Iribar, and Vicente Poveda.