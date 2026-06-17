Iran and US reach a preliminary agreement to end the war 

MADRID - After more than a hundred days of military campaigning launched by the United States and Israel against Iran, both sides have agreed to halt hostilities.

The text on the table transcends the classical notion of a peace treaty, operating instead as a precise delimitation.

The memorandum of understanding establishes a framework for future conversations, reflecting the skepticism of authorities negotiating in the shadow of decades of unilateral ruptures and Washington’s historical non-compliance. The immediate contours filtered through regional channels. Pakistan’s prime minister confirmed a cessation of operations across all fronts, explicitly including Lebanon. Simultaneously, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council secretary detailed the most urgent material counterpart: the immediate lifting of the US naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz. Stripped of celebratory rhetoric, these announcements map a geopolitical reality where military coercion has exhausted its utility.

Understanding the genesis of this agreement requires analyzing the anatomy of US strategic failure. The Trump administration committed three fundamental errors that demolished the illusion of uncontested primacy in the Middle East. The first dates to 2018, with the unilateral withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. Far from being lamented in Tehran as the loss of an ideal framework, that deal was viewed by broad sectors as the epitome of an asymmetrical arrangement. For decades, the global non-proliferation architecture was predicated on the assumption that Tehran would eventually capitulate to Western diplomatic timelines. The abandonment of the JCPOA shattered that illusion. Its abandonment by Washington demonstrated something even more structural: an exclusive dependence on the political will of the White House. By resorting to maximum pressure, the US legitimized the Iranian thesis regarding the ephemerality of its commitments. Against that precedent, Iranian authorities value the current memorandum precisely for breaking with that dynamic. The text is perceived as balanced in its overall structure, highlighting a crucial difference from the past: compliance verification will be reciprocal, subjecting both parties to the same standards of scrutiny and dismantling the asymmetry of surveillance that hindered nuclear diplomacy for a decade.

The second error, military in nature, occurred in June 2025. Israel launched an air offensive convinced a decapitation strike would paralyze the Iranian state, a premise that collapsed before Tehran’s strategic dispersion. Concurrently, the Trump administration trusted its bunker-buster bombs would destroy the nuclear program, but the subterranean infrastructure resisted. The Iranian response then revealed a profound doctrinal mutation. US military supremacy rests on the premise of the transparent battlefield: the capacity to detect, analyze, and intercept threats via advanced early-warning networks. The Iranian counterattack targeted the cognitive nerve of those networks, blinding detection systems and dismantling the adversary's operational certainty. By deactivating the Pentagon’s capacity for total awareness, Tehran altered the foundations of US air superiority doctrine. If the adversary cannot see, it cannot predict; and if it cannot predict, its technological supremacy becomes a blind asset. Deterrence ceased to be based on the volume of fire to settle instead on the capacity to induce strategic blindness and paralyze the decision cycle.

The third error was consummated on February 28, 2025, with a total war aimed at regime change. Netanyahu and Trump sought the structural collapse of the Islamic Republic, but the result was the immediate regionalization of the conflict. Iranian military doctrine operated under a logic of strategic denial: its primary objective was to prevent the adversary from achieving a decisive triumph, an equation where mere operational survival and the prolongation of time equate to victory. Upon realizing that a quick triumph was a chimera, Washington was forced to pivot toward a diplomatic exit. The current memorandum is the materialization of that retreat.

This outcome certifies a structural mutation in the nature of the conflict. For decades, the confrontation between Tehran, Washington, and Tel Aviv remained in a gray zone of sanctions, proxy wars, and cyber operations. The recent war has dragged this rivalry into a confrontation of systems, where military architecture, energy corridors, global supply chains, and cognitive networks operate as a single interconnected board. In this new paradigm, geography has been converted into an instrument of sovereign deterrence. Historically, the Strait of Hormuz was read by Western analysts as an Iranian vulnerability. The conflict has inverted this equation. The lifting of the naval blockade transcends a mere tactical concession; it represents the implicit recognition that the cost of maintaining maritime asphyxiation exceeded the global economy's tolerance capacity. Hormuz has ceased to be a simple bottleneck to become a mechanism of systemic pressure, capable of transmitting an economic shock from Asia to Europe, effectively turning global markets into an extension of the battlefield. The geography of energy transit is no longer a neutral corridor governed by Western naval supremacy, but a sovereign instrument of deterrence.

The inclusion of Lebanon in the cessation of hostilities reveals a dimension transcending conventional security logic. In Tehran’s political imaginary, the Levant operates as an essential node in the articulation of the umma, a transnational community whose cohesion rests on a sovereignty project challenging the borders of the Westphalian order. Lebanese resistance transcends the category of tactical ally to become the incarnation of a collective political subject refusing subordination. Any aggression against the southern suburbs of Beirut is processed as a direct attack on the self-determination of this shared horizon. Washington was forced to accept an integral ceasefire upon realizing that attempting to fragment these theaters meant triggering a response destined to protect a community that recognizes itself, beyond state divisions, in a common struggle against colonial hegemony.



The memorandum of understanding, ultimately, does not resolve underlying frictions. The nuclear program, the missile arsenal, and the US military presence remain open files. What has been signed is the freezing of the confrontation, a transit toward a phase of low-intensity conflict where intelligence, cyberwarfare, and economic pressure will replace conventional operations. West Asia has entered a stage where power is no longer measured exclusively by missile inventories, but by the capacity to transform geography, economy, and information into tools of attrition. Iran has demonstrated its aptitude to turn the structural sensitivities of its adversary into points of continuous friction, while Washington has verified that material supremacy does not guarantee political resolution. This new equilibrium is based on the mutuality of systemic vulnerability. The US possesses the capacity to inflict devastating physical damage, but Iran has demonstrated the capacity to inflict paralyzing functional damage. In this new architecture, deterrence does not emanate from the threat of annihilation, but from the certainty that any escalation will turn the aggressor into a hostage of its own logistical networks. Between these extremes, a more complex, fragile deterrence system consolidates itself, profoundly alien to the unipolar dictates of recent decades.

