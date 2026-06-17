Iran expands diplomatic coordination with Russia, China, and Oman following Islamabad Accord

TEHRAN – Iran has intensified diplomatic consultations with key regional and international partners following the conclusion of the Islamabad Accord with the United States, holding high-level talks with Russia, China, and Oman on the agreement’s implementation, regional security, and future cooperation.

In separate telephone conversations, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi briefed his Russian, Chinese, and Omani counterparts on the details of the memorandum of understanding reached between Tehran and Washington after weeks of indirect negotiations mediated by Pakistan.

During talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Araghchi stressed that the United States bears full responsibility for the faithful implementation of the accord’s provisions, particularly those related to the cessation of military hostilities. He also reiterated the need to halt Israeli attacks against Lebanon. Lavrov welcomed the finalization of the agreement and reaffirmed Moscow’s support for its implementation, while both sides emphasized the importance of continued diplomatic coordination and international backing, including from the United Nations Security Council.

In a separate call, Araghchi and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reviewed the geopolitical implications of the accord and discussed prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation, particularly in energy, trade, and investment. Araghchi highlighted the strategic nature of Iran–China relations and thanked Beijing for its support throughout the negotiation process.

Wang welcomed the agreement, praised Iran’s diplomatic approach, and stressed that the accord represents an important opportunity for advancing regional stability. He underscored the necessity of the precise implementation of all provisions and reaffirmed China’s readiness to support the agreement’s execution and facilitate constructive regional engagement.

Araghchi also held consultations with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi, during which the two sides discussed the Islamabad Accord, bilateral relations, and regional developments. The ministers emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation based on longstanding historical and cultural ties and agreed to continue close coordination to promote regional stability.

The Iranian and Omani foreign ministers further reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the safe and uninterrupted passage of international maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with international law, highlighting the strategic importance of the waterway for global trade and energy security.

According to officials involved in the process, the Islamabad memorandum of understanding provides for an immediate and permanent cessation of military operations across all fronts, including Lebanon, and is scheduled to be formally signed in Switzerland on June 19. The agreement is expected to be followed by 60 days of negotiations aimed at reaching a comprehensive final settlement, with reported provisions addressing the management of the Strait of Hormuz and guarantees for Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The discussions with Russia, China, and Oman reflected broad support for the implementation of the accord and underscored a shared commitment to advancing diplomacy, regional stability, and long-term peace through sustained international and regional cooperation.