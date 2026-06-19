Iran denies reports of Hormuz closure, rules out IAEA inspections 

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Ministry has dismissed media reports claiming that the Strait of Hormuz has been closed and denied allegations that Tehran has invited the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to conduct new inspections of Iranian nuclear facilities.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei described reports of a closure of the strategic waterway as unfounded, stressing that commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz is continuing normally.

According to Baqaei, Iran’s Armed Forces have implemented the necessary measures, in line with the June 18, 2026, Memorandum of Understanding on ending the war, to ensure the safe passage of commercial vessels through the strait. He emphasized that maritime traffic remains uninterrupted.

The spokesman also rejected claims circulated by some media outlets that the Islamic Republic of Iran had invited the IAEA to inspect its nuclear facilities, stating that no such invitation has been issued.

Referring to the MoU on ending the war, Baqaei noted that Article 8 of the agreement provides for negotiations on the nuclear issue for 60 days, subject to the fulfillment of the prerequisites outlined in Article 13.

He further explained that under Article 9 of the memorandum, the status of Iran’s nuclear program will remain unchanged throughout the 60 days. Consequently, routine IAEA inspections at facilities already subject to monitoring, including the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, will continue as before.

However, Baqaei stated that any future inspections or renewed access to facilities where IAEA activities were suspended following 'the criminal military attacks by the United States and the Israeli regime' will depend on the course and outcome of the forthcoming negotiations.

