Iran-China reach preliminary agreement to sign railway customs cooperation document

TEHRAN- The heads of customs of Iran and China agreed to sign a railway customs cooperation document with the aim of facilitating and increasing trade exchanges between the two countries.

According to IRNA from the Customs Administration of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the heads of customs of Iran and China, in a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the World Customs Organization (WCO) summit, reviewed the grounds for increasing cooperation between the two customs administrations to develop trade exchanges.

In this meeting, Foroud Asgari, Deputy Minister of Economy and head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration, and Zhang Baofeng, Deputy Minister and head of the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China, discussed the signing of a railway customs cooperation document to effectively utilize railway capacities between the two countries with the aim of increasing trade exchanges.

Benefiting Iranian and Chinese economic operators from special customs facilities within the framework of the support package for Authorized Economic Operators (AEO) was another issue that the two sides discussed regarding its operationalization.

Increasing educational cooperation and exchanging experiences between customs experts of the two countries, as well as continuous cooperation on benefiting from experiences related to the implementation of coordinated border management, were among the topics reviewed in this bilateral meeting.

MA