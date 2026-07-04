Intl. journalists visit damaged Golestan Palace in downtown Tehran

TEHRAN – On Friday, tens of international journalists, photographers, and television crews from various global media organizations visited Tehran's UNESCO World Heritage-listed Golestan Palace to observe sections of the historic complex damaged by a nearby missile strike and to document the ongoing restoration efforts.

The visit turned the historic palace into one of the world's leading centers of international media coverage for several hours, bringing global attention to the site's architectural significance, cultural identity, and the importance of protecting cultural heritage during times of conflict.

Before entering the palace, members of the international media delegation complied with safety requirements by wearing protective helmets, reflecting the continuation of restoration and stabilization work in parts of the complex.

The journalists began their tour with the Mirror Hall and other damaged sections of the palace, where restoration scaffolding stands alongside the building's renowned mirrorwork. The scene offered visitors a striking contrast between the splendor of traditional Persian architecture and the intensive efforts of conservation specialists working to preserve and restore the World Heritage site.

Throughout the visit, palace experts and heritage guides provided detailed briefings on the extent of the damage, the historical and artistic significance of different sections of the complex, the emergency stabilization measures already undertaken, and future restoration plans. Journalists closely documented the site and asked numerous questions regarding conservation procedures, restoration standards, and the international significance of preserving the monument.

According to officials accompanying the tour, international media representatives devoted particular attention to producing accurate and well-documented reports on the condition of Golestan Palace. In addition to capturing panoramic views of the complex, many journalists spent considerable time photographing damaged architectural features, restoration work, and decorative elements undergoing conservation while interviewing heritage experts to provide comprehensive coverage for their audiences.

News organizations also produced live reports and video packages from inside the palace, transmitting footage directly to their newsrooms around the world.

Across the palace complex, the visual contrast between the elegance of Persian architecture and the visible signs of restoration created compelling images that combined history, art, damage, and the ongoing effort to safeguard one of Iran's most important cultural landmarks, the report said.

The UNESCO-registered Golestan Palace sustained damage following a March 2 missile strike on nearby Arag Square in downtown Tehran. According to officials, the blast caused shattered mirrored ceilings, broken archways, blown-out windows, and scattered debris inside several halls of the historic complex.

Golestan Palace, one of Iran's most significant historical monuments and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is regarded as an outstanding example of Persian architecture and royal art. Conservation authorities continue restoration work aimed at preserving the site's historical integrity while repairing the damage caused by the blast.

AM