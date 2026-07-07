Historic plaza in Isfahan to undergo restoration

TEHRAN – Authorities in Isfahan have approved a restoration and revitalization project for the historic urban plaza facing the renowned Abbasi Hotel, a landmark that forms part of the city's rich architectural and cultural heritage.

The decision was announced following a meeting of the supreme council for the historic fabric of Isfahan, recently held to discuss key initiatives aimed at protecting, restoring, and revitalizing the city's historic districts. Miras-e Aria reported.

The session brought together Isfahan's mayor, the chairman of the City Council, and the director-general of the provincial office of the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts.

Speaking on the sidelines of the meeting, Amir Karamzadeh, director-general of the Ministry's Isfahan office, said participants reviewed the progress of ongoing restoration projects across the city and adopted plans to accelerate conservation efforts.

Among the meeting's most significant resolutions was the restoration and rehabilitation of the historic plaza located opposite the Abbasi Hotel, formerly the Safavid-era Abbasi Caravanserai. The project will be carried out by the Municipality of Isfahan under the supervision and in cooperation with the provincial cultural heritage authorities, ensuring that all conservation work complies with national standards for the protection of historic monuments.

Karamzadeh emphasized that the project will preserve the architectural and historical character of the nationally registered site while enhancing the quality of one of Isfahan's most prominent public spaces. He added that members of the council reaffirmed their commitment to continued cooperation between the municipal government and cultural heritage authorities to safeguard the city's historic urban fabric, protect nationally registered monuments, and improve Isfahan's cultural and tourism infrastructure.

The Amadgah Plaza, situated directly opposite the Abbasi Hotel, is recognized as a notable example of contemporary architecture in Isfahan. It was inscribed on Iran's National Heritage List in 2018, under registration number 31945.

The restoration is expected to further enhance the appeal of the area surrounding the historic Abbasi Hotel, one of Iran's most celebrated heritage hotels, which continues to attract domestic and international visitors alike.

Once the capital of the Safavid Empire, Isfahan flourished as a major crossroads of international trade, diplomacy, and culture. Today, it remains one of Iran's premier travel destinations, renowned for its magnificent Islamic architecture, bustling bazaars, museums, Persian gardens, and elegant tree-lined boulevards. The city's enduring beauty and historical significance are reflected in the famous Persian saying, "Isfahan nesf-e jahan ast"—"Isfahan is half the world"—a tribute to its extraordinary cultural and architectural legacy.

AM