Seven countries to attend Iran’s FIRA Open Competition

TEHRAN - More than 1,000 participants from seven countries are set to take part in the 13th edition of the Federation of International RoboSports Association (FIRA) Open Competition, scheduled to be held in Tehran from July 17 to 24.

Teams from Iran, Russia, Tajikistan, Afghanistan, Oman, Cyprus, and Türkiye will compete both in person and virtually. The event will feature 392 teams competing across 21 specialized leagues.

Amirkabir University of Technology will host the event for students studying at school and university, bringing together elites, researchers, and those interested in the robotics sector, ISNA reported.

The competition will be held in both student and university divisions, covering four major categories: aerial robotics, robot sports, challenge robotics, and university robotics. Participants will showcase their expertise in designing and developing robotic systems as well as artificial intelligence algorithms.

This year's event involves three parts. The school students’ section aims to identify top talents and direct them towards science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields. The university students’ section focuses on advanced research and the development of smart systems, and the commercialization section seeks to connect technological ideas with industries, investors, and markets.

The 31st FIRA RoboWorld Cup & Summit will be held in the Greater Toronto Area from July 17 to July 21, bringing together competitors from more than 20 countries.

Featuring diverse leagues with international standards, FIRA CUP will serve as a competitive platform for participants to showcase their capabilities in designing, building, and implementing advanced artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms in smart robots. However, the main objective is not holding a competition, but developing a sustainable ecosystem for the growth of robotics startups and strengthening AI infrastructure in the country.

As AI has become one of the main drivers of industrial transformation in the world, holding such events would play an important role in enhancing the scientific and technological status of the country at the international level. The FIRA CUP is not just a technical competition, but a platform for the younger generation and experts to exchange knowledge in the field of robotics.

FIRA RoboWorld Cup and Summit 2025 was held from August 11 to 15. The game was held in 46 events in four leagues, including the “Sports League,” an autonomous robot for bipedal walking, the “Challenge League,” such as autonomous vehicles and start-up competitions, the “Air League” such as indoor disaster rescue racing using drones, and the “Youth League,” a youth creative task.

The Iranian delegations won five championships in the Air League and Sport League (students under the age of 19), as well as Challenge and Youth League. They secured four runner-up positions and two third-places in autonomous vehicles, youth creative task, and the Sport League.