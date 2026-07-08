The ocean of mourners: The foundation of Iran's rise as a superpower

Kayhan analyzed the rise of Iran’s power and authority after the recent war. According to Kayhan, many Western thinkers and analysts consider Trump the unsuccessful and defeated party, because he was humiliated both militarily and by the Iranian nation, especially through the massive funeral procession for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution. Robert Pape, professor at the University of Chicago, said that the war with Iran is changing before our eyes. The greatest transformation is not the Strait of Hormuz; it is that historic ocean of humanity. This phenomenon completely reshapes Tehran’s leverage and sharply increases global economic risks. This vast solidarity is the result of Trump’s war and the assassination of the Leader of the Islamic Republic by a foreign power. Iran survived the war — and that changed everything. Now Iran is an emerging power in the Middle East, and it is highly unlikely that it will voluntarily relinquish control of the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran: A display of social capital and international credibility

The Iran newspaper wrote about the grand mourning ceremony and funeral of Ayatollah Khamenei. Quoting former diplomat Mohsen Pak Ayeen, it stated that the millions who attended made the event more than a mourning ritual — it became a stage to demonstrate the Leader’s domestic and international influence. The ceremony showed that, despite decades of efforts by opponents of the Islamic Republic — especially the United States and Israel — to portray Iran as isolated, the realities on the ground tell a different story. The presence of political and religious figures from various countries paying respect to the martyred Leader signals opposition to unilateralism and the hegemonic policies of powers that have long tried to impose their preferred order on the world.

Etemad: Dreams that were lost

Etemad interpreted the main message of the Leader’s grand funeral. From its perspective, if the recent project of Iran’s enemies was to promote a narrative of social collapse, a rupture between nation and state, and anticipation of the Islamic Republic’s downfall, the scenes of the funeral seriously challenged that narrative. What was carried through Iran’s streets, Etemad writes, was not only the body of a leader — it was also the burial of the dreams of those who sought Iran’s future in chaos, disintegration, or collapse. The funeral of the martyred Leader is not the end of a chapter but the beginning of a new one in the history of the Islamic Republic. The reality is that on this day, the Iranian people displayed not the past, but the future — a future in which Iran’s enemies will have to revise their calculations about the country’s capacity for mass mobilization, and officials of the Islamic Republic must gain a renewed understanding of their historic responsibility.

Ettelaat: Trump seeking a way to end the Iran war

Ettelaat analyzed the departure of American bombers from a British airbase. It wrote that while negotiators meet with Qatari and Pakistani mediation, the movement of US aircraft from Fairford has become a measure of how serious both sides are about finding a way out of the war. Six B‑52 Stratofortress bombers left their hangars at the Royal Air Force Fairford base. The current diplomatic situation between the US and Iran remains unclear, as both sides continue small-scale attacks. The memorandum of understanding that was supposed to pave the way for a future peace agreement appears to have failed. Nevertheless, the US continues to reduce its forces and is quietly searching for a way out of this predicament — looking for an exit from the war in West Asia.

Khorasan: A multi‑layered revenge

Khorasan discussed the levels of revenge against the assassins of the martyred Leader of the Revolution. It wrote that revenge must occur on several levels. The first level is pursuing those who ordered and carried out the assassination. But deeper dimensions must not be forgotten: revenge against the structure that enabled the killing. Without that structure, Netanyahu and Trump would not have had the ability to order the assassination. Therefore, the structure of oppression must be dismantled. Iran must fight the roots of injustice. Khorasan argues that Iran must be able to expel the United States from the region and push the Israeli regime toward collapse. Iran should secure Central Asia and defeat one of America’s strategies for weakening its rivals. By controlling the Strait of Hormuz, Iran can demonstrate a strategic lever to weaken US naval power. It concludes that Iran must design a realistic path to weaken the US and eliminate the “malicious regime” and implement it through the guidance of the beloved Leader so that the structure behind this great martyrdom receives a decisive strategic blow.

