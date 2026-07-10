Martyred Leader's legacy for Iran's scientific development

TEHRAN -Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has consistently emphasized the importance of science and technology, describing scientific advancement as essential to Iran’s dignity, independence, and national strength.

In his view, science was not merely an educational or cultural asset but the driving force behind the development of a modern Islamic civilization and a key factor in safeguarding the country's independence and progress in the face of global hegemonic powers.

He has argued that science forms the foundation of national power, independence, dignity, security, economic development, and civilization-building.

According to this perspective, no nation can secure an independent and powerful future without achieving scientific leadership. Science, therefore, is not simply a cultural or academic virtue but one of the most important instruments of power in the modern world.

Just as developed countries have expanded their economic prosperity, political influence, and military capabilities through scientific advancement, the Islamic Republic must also strengthen its scientific capacity to preserve its independence and national dignity.

According to Ayatollah Khamenei, one of the most significant achievements of the Islamic Revolution has been the cultivation of scientific self-confidence among young people and researchers.

Before the Revolution, many of the country's scientific capabilities were overlooked, and a sense of dependence on the world's leading scientific powers prevailed. After the Revolution, however, confidence in domestic capabilities enabled Iran to make notable progress in fields such as nuclear technology, nanotechnology, biotechnology, stem cell research, advanced medicine, and knowledge-based industries.

Within this framework, the concept of scientific self-reliance occupies a central place. He has maintained that Iranian researchers and students should have confidence in their ability to solve national challenges, develop new technologies, and expand the frontiers of knowledge. This mindset, he argues, provides the foundation for innovation, creativity, and scientific independence, making it one of the country's greatest strategic assets.

Ayatollah Khamenei has also identified the attainment of scientific authority as one of Iran's long-term national objectives. He has stated that Iran should reach a position where scholars seeking the latest scientific achievements would need to learn Persian.

In his view, realizing this goal requires sustained long-term planning, the dedication of younger generations, continuous investment in research, and the education of highly skilled professionals. Such a position, he believes, would not only enhance Iran's national prestige but also enable the country to contribute ethical and human-centered scientific knowledge to humanity.

He has further emphasized that research serves as the cornerstone of education and scientific development. Education without research cannot generate new knowledge, and universities that limit themselves to transmitting existing knowledge cannot play a meaningful role at the frontiers of science.

Consequently, strengthening research institutions, supporting both fundamental and applied research, and fostering closer cooperation between universities and industry are regarded as essential requirements for the country's scientific progress.

Ayatollah Khamenei has also highlighted the importance of both basic sciences and the humanities. From his perspective, the basic sciences provide the foundation for technological innovation and advanced industries, while the humanities shape governance, culture, politics, and the broader process of civilization-building. Therefore, balanced investment in both fields is considered essential to achieving sustainable scientific and national development.