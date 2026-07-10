National Social Security Week being marked

TEHRAN – The National Social Security Week is being held from July 10 to 16 across the country under the theme ‘Social security: smart transformation, dynamism, sustainability’.

The 25th of Tir – the 4th Iranian calendar month, which falls on July 16, has been registered on the national calendar as the ‘social security and welfare day’, IRNA reported.

Each day of the week is centered around a specific topic.

July 10, Social security: Advancement of social justice backed by national security and national unity within the framework of the resistance economy

July 11, Social security: Transformation and development with the participation of social partners and staff.

July 12, Social security: Innovation in information dissemination to enhance transparency and accountability

July 13. Social security: A pioneer in digital transformation and the provision of smart services.

July 14, Social security: Achieving peace of mind for the insured through the expansion and improvement of health and medical services.

July 15, Social security: Safeguarding intergenerational reserves through the amendment and updating of laws and regulations.

July 16, Social security: Realizing transformative plans for sustainable development and dynamic services.

Late Leader outlines social security policies

In April 2022, the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei outlined policies for materializing the goals of social security in line with the objectives of the Constitution.

The policies aim to improve social welfare, remove poverty, and support vulnerable strata of society, mainly the elderly, the disabled, and people without caretakers.

Reaching the goals entails an efficient, justice-based, and comprehensive administrative system consistent with Islamic-Iranian patterns and powered by public participation that will expand services to underprivileged people living in urban and rural areas.

Filling social gaps through reforming subsidy schemes, promoting job creation culture, removing barriers to public resource access for all, and providing fertility services to families aims to increase the population growth rate.

In his New Year message, Ayatollah Khamenei called on the government and the nation to work hard to boost knowledge-based production and create new jobs.

The Leader reemphasized the importance of boosting domestic production, as he had done in past years, saying the reason he placed so much emphasis on production was “because it boosts economic growth, it creates employment, it reduces inflation, it increases per capita income, and it improves public welfare.

Furthermore, it brings about psychological effects since it boosts national self-confidence and creates a sense of dignity in the nation.”

MT/MG