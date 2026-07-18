US raids on civilian infrastructure are purely barbaric

TEHRAN – The U.S. military has not only targeted military facilities in Iran’s southern coastal provinces. It has also been striking wheat silos, water desalination plants, and electricity infrastructure.

It is difficult to imagine the suffering endured by thousands of people in the scorching heat of summer along the shores of the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, whose access to drinking water and electricity has been cut off by the U.S. military on the orders of Donald Trump.

To understand the gravity of the situation, it should be noted that cities such as Bandar Abbas, Bushehr, Mahshahr, Assaluyeh, and Chabahar on Iran’s southern coast experience one of the hottest and most humid summer climates in the world.

The U.S. military has struck a wheat silo in Hoveyzeh (Khuzestan Province), a desalination plant in Hormozgan Province that supplied drinking water to nearly 30 villages, and a mineral water bottling plant in Ilam Province.

In an attack on an environmental protection station near a village in Hormozgan Province, an environmental protection officer named Javad Hassanzadeh also lost three members of his family.

The attack on the environmental protection station marks another heinous crime by the United States, following the massacre of more than 150 schoolchildren and teachers in Minab with Tomahawk missiles and a strike on a sports complex used by children and adolescents in Lamard, Fars Province, on the first day of the war on Iran on Feb. 28.

Amid the deadly heat of summer, attacks on wheat silos and water infrastructure have further demoralized local residents and the broader Iranian population.

In his latest wave of attacks on Iran, Trump has openly declared that the U.S. military will target Iran’s infrastructure projects, including bridges and railways that connect cities and provinces.

It appears that the United States is employing the same tactics that Israel used in Gaza, where the regime cut off food and water supplies to the Palestinian population.

The attacks on civilian infrastructure have also alarmed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, his spokesperson said on Friday.

“He is particularly concerned about attacks on civilian infrastructure in Iran and across the region,” said Farhan Haq. “Such attacks are unacceptable.”

It is deeply regrettable that Trump, whose country claims to be a defender of human rights, has ordered attacks that deprive people of drinking water and electricity during the extreme heat of summer.

Human conscience should recoil at the fact that a person like Trump, who has even denied the reality of climate change, would order airstrikes against infrastructure projects that civilians depend on for their survival. Such acts are profoundly barbaric and inhumane.