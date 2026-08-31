20-year-old Iranian basketball player dies

TEHRAN - A basketball game in Iran’s Fars province was overshadowed by tragedy after 20-year-old player Reza Kazemi suffered a cardiac arrest during a provincial league match and died.

Kazemi, a member of the Nava team, had played for around 10 minutes before being substituted and taking a seat on the bench. He suddenly collapsed and lost consciousness.

Fars Basketball Association president Fereydoon Raeisi said medical staff at the venue immediately rushed to assist the player.

Kazemi’s mother, who is a nurse, was also at the arena and witnessed the incident. The father of another player, who is a doctor and had attended the game as a spectator, also joined the efforts to revive Kazemi.

Despite immediate resuscitation attempts, Kazemi could not be saved.

Raeisi said an ambulance took around 15 minutes to reach the venue, but Kazemi had already died before it arrived.

The tragedy was made even more heartbreaking by the presence of Kazemi’s mother, who witnessed the emergency unfold from the stands.

Raeisi added that Kazemi had passed the required medical checks and had been cleared to compete.

“All players must provide a medical fitness certificate before taking part in competitions, and Reza Kazemi had one,” Raeisi said. “Why this happened so suddenly is a matter that must be investigated by the forensic authorities, who will determine the exact cause of death.”