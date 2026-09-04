Ecotourism plans underway in protected areas and wetlands

TEHRAN – Iran’s Department of Environment is working on a series of ecotourism programs in protected areas and wetlands across the country, seeking to expand nature-based tourism without compromising biodiversity and environmental protection, an official said.

Iman Hadi, an expert with the department’s tourism projects office, said the programs were being developed as part of the organization’s broader approach to managing natural areas, IRNA reported.

“Protection, monitoring and sustainable use of biodiversity, prevention of environmental risks and avoiding habitat degradation are among the main objectives of management programs for protected areas,” Hadi said.

He added that involving local communities and the private sector in implementing conservation-oriented ecotourism programs was among the key priorities of the department’s office for habitats and protected areas.

Hadi said executive plans for recreational zones in the country’s protected areas and wetlands were currently being prepared.

At the same time, financial and economic studies for ecotourism development plans in Ashuradeh Island, Golestan National Park, Qamishloo National Park and the Bisotun Protected Area have been updated, he added.

He added that calls for participation by individuals and legal entities would be issued to implement ecotourism and conservation programs within the framework of management plans for protected areas.

AM

