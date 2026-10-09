Iran drop to 23rd in FIFA World Rankings

TEHRAN - Iran have dropped one place to 23rd in the latest FIFA men’s world rankings, while Japan remain Asia’s highest-ranked national team in 17th place.

Team Melli’s decline comes as the Iranian national team continue their preparations for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, where they will face Syria, Kyrgyzstan and China in Group C.

Japan continue to lead Asian football in the rankings, sitting six places above Iran in 17th. Their position reflects their strong standing on the international stage and their status as one of the continent’s most competitive sides.

At the top of the global rankings, world champions Spain retain first place, continuing to lead the international football hierarchy.

For Iran, attention will increasingly turn to the 2027 AFC Asian Cup. The tournament will provide Team Melli with another opportunity to demonstrate its quality and compete for continental honors.