2026/27 PGPL: Tractor remain top

TEHRAN - The first day of Matchweek 8 in the 2026/27 Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) concluded with six matches, as Tractor maintained their position at the top of the table following a 1–1 draw against Esteghlal.

Sepahan, Gol Gohar and Aluminum also strengthened their positions with results that brought them to 13 points.

In the most anticipated fixture, Tractor drew 1–1 with Esteghlal at Yadegar-e Imam Stadium in Tabriz. The result left Tractor top with 17 points, while Esteghlal remained second with 16.

Sepahan recorded one of the biggest victories of the round, thrashing Fajr Sepasi 6–1. The win took Moharram Navidkia’s side to 13 points and lifted them to fourth place. Fajr Sepasi remained 13th with seven points.

Gol Gohar also secured an impressive victory, defeating Esteghlal Khuzestan 3–0 at home to reach 13 points. Their opponents stayed 15th with six points.

Elsewhere, Aluminum drew 1–1 with Malavan, while Nassaji shared the same scoreline with Zob Ahan. Aluminum moved to 13 points, while Nassaji and Malavan reached nine and eight points respectively.

In the final match of the day, Foolad Khuzestan beat Mes Shahr-e Babak 2–1 to climb to seventh with 12 points. Mes remained 17th with five points.

At the end of the day, Tractor lead with 17 points, followed by Esteghlal on 16. Persepolis sit third with 13 points and a game in hand, while Aluminium, Sepahan and Gol Gohar remain close behind.