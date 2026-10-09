We will not allow illusions of Iran’s enemies to become reality: acting oil minister

TEHRAN- The caretaker of the Ministry of Oil, emphasizing the oil industry’s role in advancing the country’s economy, announced: We will not allow the illusions and calculations of Iran’s enemies to become reality.

According to Mehr News Agency, Hamid Bovard wrote in a message posted on the social network X: The oil industry today is more alive, more determined, and more capable than ever in serving Iran.

He added: With trust in God, the support of the people, and reliance on the expertise and capability of the oil industry’s employees, we have set the country’s economic wheel in motion with greater speed and will not allow the illusions and calculations of Iran’s enemies to come true.

Bovard, on Tuesday, on the sidelines of his introduction ceremony as Acting Minister of Oil, said regarding the ministry’s most important plans: The industry’s current programs in production and development are continuing and are being pursued with greater speed and precision.

He added: Efforts are being made to pursue stronger policies in commerce and sales so that the oil industry, as in the past, shines with the help of all my colleagues.

The Acting Minister of Oil recalled regarding oil sales: Matters related to oil sales are being pursued as always, but I cannot disclose information in this area, and we continue to pursue our work in this field seriously.

The Acting Minister of Oil emphasized regarding energy management: I ask all dear people not to consume wastefully and to help in all areas of energy carriers so that this year we achieve stronger savings compared with previous years.

Bovard recalled regarding supplying fuel to industries in winter: Comprehensive decisions are made in the Fuel Committee in the government, and after a decision is made in the government, it is communicated to all agencies.

The Acting Minister of Oil, emphasizing the need for comprehensive management of fuel consumption and strengthening transmission infrastructure, stressed the importance of a macro-level view in oil industry decision-making.

According to Mehr News Agency, Hamid Bovard, on Tuesday, in a meeting with the managers of the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company at the company’s central building, in addition to expressing appreciation for the efforts and hard work of employees and managers, stressed the need to use a strategic, scientific, and comprehensive view in managing the issues of the oil industry, especially the refining and distribution of oil products.

Referring to his 35 years of activity in the oil industry, he added: In management meetings, to provide the possibility of more precise decision-making and a macro view of issues, information should be presented coherently and in the form of management summaries.

The Acting Minister of Oil, stating that in large organizations the high volume of activities sometimes causes main issues to be less visible amid details and daily challenges, announced: Looking from above and outside the organization’s daily atmosphere can help identify problems more precisely and find suitable solutions.

EF/MA