Persepolis move into second place in 2026/27 PGPL

TEHRAN – Persepolis football team defeated Sanat Naft 3-1 on Friday in Matchweek 8 of the 2026/27 Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL), climbing to second place in the standings.

Thievy Bifouma opened the scoring for Persepolis just five minutes into the match, giving the hosts an early lead. Ali Alipour doubled their advantage in the 52nd minute, converting a penalty.

Sanat Naft pulled a goal back in the 66th minute when Mohammadhossein Baseri headed home, but Oston Urunov sealed the victory for Persepolis with a right-footed finish five minutes from time.

Earlier on Friday, Chadormalou and Kheybar played out a 2-2 draw.

The victory lifted Persepolis to second place with 16 points, just one point behind league leaders Tractor.