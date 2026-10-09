Iran lodges formal complaint over German lawmaker’s remarks at IPU assembly

TEHRAN— Manouchehr Mottaki, head of the Executive Council of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), has lodged a formal protest against remarks made by a German parliamentarian about Iran during the 153rd IPU Assembly in Tanzania, arguing that the comments violated the assembly’s rules of procedure.

Speaking at the assembly on Thursday, Mottaki objected to the German lawmaker’s remarks and said Iran’s parliamentary delegation had formally submitted a complaint to the IPU president.

According to Mottaki, the incident raised questions about whether the German parliamentarian’s comments were consistent with the objectives of the Israeli regime.

The Iranian official also criticized Germany’s approach to Israel, stressing that the Iranian nation would not remain silent in the face of the regime’s crimes.

Referring to the Iranian martyrs, including the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Mottaki said the Iranian people would not forget those who had lost their lives.

He emphasized that those responsible for the crimes cited by Iran must be held accountable, underscoring Tehran’s insistence on justice for the victims.

The Iranian delegation’s complaint places the dispute within the broader debate over the conduct of parliamentary diplomacy and adherence to the rules governing international assemblies. Mottaki’s objection underscored Iran’s position that parliamentary forums should operate in accordance with established procedures and should not be used to advance politically motivated accusations.

The 153rd IPU Assembly brought together parliamentary delegations from around the world in Tanzania, providing a platform for dialogue on international issues and relations among national legislatures.

