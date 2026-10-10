Iran proposes BRICS intl. network of photonics labs

TEHRAN – Iran has proposed the establishment of an international network of photonics laboratories among BRICS member states to strengthen scientific cooperation and facilitate access to advanced research infrastructure.

The proposed network would enable researchers across member countries to access laboratory equipment and specialized services, while making better use of existing capacities in fabrication, characterization, testing, and calibration, as well as other specialized infrastructure essential to photonics research.

Vahid Jan-Nesari, an official with the Headquarters for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-Based Economy, presented the proposal during the sixth meeting of the Photonics Working Group, held online from October 3 to 6 in Bengaluru, India.

He also highlighted the need for the promotion of interactions among researchers and scientific centers of BRICS member states, the expansion of collaborations through the exchange of professors, researchers, and students, the transformation of scientific cooperation into joint technological and industrial projects, and the development of targeted collaborative efforts.

Holding periodic meetings, establishing specific plans, and concentrating on a limited number of actionable and measurable objectives to be achieved by the next meeting were among Iran’s other proposals put forward at the meeting.

The 6th BRICS Working Group Meeting on Photonics convened BRICS delegates to advance photonics in communication, computing, and sensing.

The key outcomes focused on joint research, shared research infrastructure, human resource development, and stronger industry-academia partnerships across member nations.

National document on quantum science, technology put into effect

In 2025, President Masoud Pezeshkian declared the implementation of the ‘national document on quantum science and technology’.

The document is a comprehensive set of main objectives, assessment indicators, national strategies, implementing and monitoring mechanisms, IRNA quoted Abdolhassan Bahrami, an official with the Vice Presidency for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-based Economy, as saying.

It has been formulated as a roadmap for the progress of research, expansion of technology, and commercialization of quantum technologies, the official added.

In this line, quantum science and technology headquarters will be established to enhance coordination among relevant organizations, develop an implementation roadmap, pursue the development of regulations, observe national and global advancements, as well as propose amendments to revise the document.

To implement the document, the vice-presidency, in cooperation with other relevant institutions, will initially provide a national plan for division of labor in the quantum science and technology sector. It will be followed by providing support for the development of applications, commercialization, and participation of knowledge-based companies to make the best use of domestic innovative capacities.