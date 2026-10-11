Adversaries have given up on military victory, IRGC adviser says

TEHRAN — Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Naqdi, a senior adviser to the commander-in-chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), said on Sunday that Iran’s adversaries had lost hope of achieving their objectives through military confrontation and were increasingly relying on economic pressure and internal divisions.

Speaking in Birjand, Naqdi argued that the United States had failed to achieve its strategic objectives in previous military interventions, citing Afghanistan and Iraq as examples. Despite enormous financial costs, military occupations and substantial casualties, Washington ultimately withdrew from both countries.

According to Naqdi, those experiences have demonstrated the limits of US military power and reinforced the difficulties Washington would face in attempting a ground invasion of Iran.

The senior IRGC adviser also highlighted the capabilities of Iran’s naval and aerospace forces, saying the country’s missile power had altered the military calculations of its adversaries.

He warned that any renewed US air or missile attack on Iran would be met with a stronger response, arguing that the country’s defensive capabilities had made the potential costs of further military action clear to Washington.

Naqdi further warned that, if attacks were repeated, Iran could target economic and petrochemical facilities as well as strategic infrastructure, including artificial intelligence-related systems in the region.

He also stated that some of the enemy's military bases in the region had been severely damaged in previous attacks.

Naqdi said Iran’s adversaries had increasingly shifted their focus toward economic pressure and efforts to deepen domestic divisions after failing to secure a military victory.

Their objective, he argued, was to weaken national cohesion and create conditions for renewed hostile action.

He called on the public and officials to remain vigilant and preserve national unity, saying a united country would prevent adversaries from exploiting domestic differences.

Naqdi also described the departure of US naval forces from the Persian Gulf as evidence of 'the failure of Washington’s regional military strategy.'

