President Pezeshkian joins children at “Smile of the Homeland” ceremony 

TEHRAN- Iran’s “Smile of the Homeland” ceremony was held in Tehran on Sunday, bringing together President Masoud Pezeshkian, Education Minister Alireza Kazemi and more than 600 children and teenagers, including children with special needs, to mark National Children’s Week.

Organized by the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA), the event featured a variety of cultural and artistic programs aimed at promoting friendship, solidarity and a sense of belonging among young participants.

The program included poetry recitals, a choir performance, a dramatic patriotic chant, video presentations and a ceremony honoring educators working in the institute’s mobile libraries.

Addressing the children, Pezeshkian used the example of several sticks tied together to illustrate the strength that comes from unity. He said that when family members, neighbors, and people in a city or country stand together, they become stronger and are less likely to be divided.

The president encouraged the children and teenagers to build friendships, help one another and remain supportive of their peers, saying that cooperation among them could contribute to building a strong and progressive Iran.

Kazemi, meanwhile, highlighted the theme of this year’s National Children’s Week, “Children’s Smiles, the Alphabet of the Homeland,” emphasizing the need to protect children’s rights and provide equal opportunities for their growth and development.

He said no child should be deprived of the opportunity to develop their abilities because of poverty, individual differences or family circumstances. The minister stressed that efforts should be made to ensure that every child’s talent is recognized and that no child feels overlooked or unheard.

Kazemi also underscored the roles of families, schools and cultural institutions in children’s upbringing, describing the IIDCYA as an important national resource for identifying and nurturing the talents of children and teenagers.

The artistic program included a poetry recital by Sara Goudarzi, a member of the institute’s Qaf youth poetry and literature club. The institute’s choir performed the song “We Must Rise” in the presence of the president and education minister.

Sarina Seifi, a member of the institute, also presented a patriotic chant as part of the event. In another segment, Pezeshkian met with 10 children with special needs from the institute’s Inclusive Center No. 40 in Tehran Province.

Video presentations focusing on children’s smiles, a meeting with the martyred Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and a promotional clip for National Children’s Week were also screened during the festival.

A special segment was devoted to recognizing the work of educators serving in the institute’s mobile libraries. Ali Nadi, representing the mobile-library educators, received a certificate of honor and a commemorative statuette from the president.

The institute’s mobile libraries travel to different areas to provide children and teenagers with access to books and cultural activities. They also help promote reading and engage young audiences in underserved communities where access to cultural resources may be limited.

The festival concluded with children and teenagers gathering for a commemorative photograph with Pezeshkian and Kazemi at the Behnam Hall of the institute’s Cultural and Artistic Center.

In Iran, National Children’s Week is an annual observance held in early October to highlight children’s rights, well-being, education and creative development. The week features cultural, artistic and educational programs organized by schools, cultural institutions and organizations such as the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA).

Activities often include book-reading sessions, art workshops, performances and events promoting children’s participation in social and cultural life. The observance also provides an opportunity to raise awareness of the need to protect children, nurture their talents and ensure equal opportunities for all, including those living in disadvantaged circumstances and children with disabilities.

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