South Pars gas capacity restoration accelerates

TEHRAN- Hamid Bovard, Acting Oil Minister, announcing progress in the reconstruction program of damaged South Pars refineries, reported efforts to speed up operations and restore lost gas production capacity by the end of the Iranian calendar month Azar (December 21).

According to Mehr News Agency, Hamid Bovard said on Tuesday afternoon during a visit to the Fourth South Pars Refinery: “The implementation of most reconstruction projects at the damaged refineries is proceeding according to plan, but increasing the speed of operations and accelerating the return of production capacity to the grid is one of the main priorities of the oil industry.”

Referring to the need to prepare for supplying the country’s energy in the cold season, he added: “Given the upcoming conditions, the oil industry has mobilized all its power and capacity for sustainable energy supply in winter, and reconstruction projects are being pursued seriously.”

The Acting Oil Minister, referring to specialized meetings to review the implementation of each reconstruction project, stated: “In these meetings, existing obstacles and challenges are examined and decisions are made on solutions to remove them so that the projects can proceed more quickly.”

Bovard expressed hope: “By late Azar this year, a significant portion of the lost gas production capacity at the damaged South Pars refineries will be restored.”

------------------Consumption management, the Condition for Safely Passing Through Winter

Emphasizing the need for cooperation from all sectors to ensure sustainable gas supply in winter, he said: “Passing through the upcoming conditions will not be achieved only through the efforts of the oil industry; public cooperation is also essential to manage the situation and resolve problems.”

The Acting Oil Minister, referring to the need to avoid unnecessary energy consumption, stressed: “Management of gas and other energy carrier consumption must be placed on the agenda so that, alongside the efforts of operational forces and oil industry employees, reliable energy supply for the country can be provided.”

Bovard noted: “With the cooperation and companionship of the people, the upcoming conditions can be better managed, and existing capacities can be used to successfully pass through winter.”

According to this report, during this visit, the Acting Oil Minister, accompanied by Arslan Zare, Governor of Bushehr, and Mousa Ahmadi, Chairman of the Energy Committee of the Parliament, visited the damaged South Pars refineries as well as Jam Petrochemical and Mobin Energy Persian Gulf.

During his presence at the Third, Fourth, Fifth, and Sixth South Pars refineries, he reviewed the latest status of reconstruction operations and the measures taken to repair damaged sections and return production capacity to the grid.

-----------------------Repairs of South Pars Refineries Completed for the Cold Season

The Acting Oil Minister said: “With the plans made, the major overhaul of South Pars has been completed, and there is full readiness for the cold season.”

Referring to the status of major repairs and reconstruction of South Pars refineries, he said: “With the plans made, major repairs were followed up on time in the months of Shahrivar and Mehr, and now the main part of this operation has been completed, and there is full readiness to enter the cold season.”

Referring to the reconstruction process of the damaged South Pars units, he stressed: “The major repairs of South Pars refineries have been carried out according to plan, and reconstruction and development projects are being pursued at a favorable pace so that in the coming winter we can provide worthy and sustainable services to the noble Iranian nation.”

The Acting Oil Minister also, referring to the conditions caused by the war crimes of the American-Zionist enemy and the need to manage energy carrier consumption, emphasized: “We ask the noble people of the country to prioritize necessary saving and abandon unfair consumption so that we can use this God-given blessing properly, and with solidarity and empathy pass through these difficult historical passes.”

Bovard, while conveying the greetings of Masoud Pezeshkian, the President, to the employees and specialists of the oil industry and appreciating their extra efforts, said: “The noble people of the southern region, especially Bushehr province, have always been worthy hosts of the oil industry and have a close and tight bond with this industry; the purpose of this trip, in addition to expressing appreciation and conveying the President’s message, is a field inspection to give greater speed to the reconstruction process.”

During the third imposed war, a number of South Pars gas refineries were targeted by enemy attacks, and as a result of these attacks, 230 million cubic meters per day of the country’s gas refining capacity was removed from the cycle; however, with the measures taken and the uninterrupted efforts of oil industry employees, so far about 100 million cubic meters of this capacity has been compensated from the empty capacities of other gas refineries.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Oil is now, by mobilizing facilities and technical and executive capacities, seriously pursuing the reconstruction of damaged facilities and the return of lost capacity to the production cycle, so as to provide the basis for sustainable gas supply for the country, especially on cold days.

On October 10, the deputy chairman of the Energy Committee of the Parliament, referring to the oil industry’s efforts to advance the South Pars pressure enhancement project, said: The recent approval issued by the Economic Council paves the way for accelerating the implementation of this national project.

Farhad Shahraki, in an interview with Shana, called attributing the delays in implementing the project to the oil industry illogical and added: The Parliament Energy Committee, with full information, continuously monitors the project’s implementation process, and in this regard, the continuous and diligent efforts of the oil industry, especially Pars Oil and Gas Company, have been evident.

Referring to the appropriate interaction between the Ministry of Oil and the Parliament in answering questions and addressing the concerns of Energy Committee members and holding numerous meetings between the two sides, he stressed using existing capacities to compensate for past delays: It is expected that the recent approval of the pressure enhancement project in the Economic Council will mark the starting point for accelerating its executive operations.

The deputy chairman of the Parliament Energy Committee, regarding the South Pars pressure enhancement project, stated: In recent weeks, proper synergy has formed among contractors, Pars Oil and Gas Company, the Ministry of Oil, and the Parliament, and with the cooperation of other influential bodies, it can be hoped that part of the delays will be compensated and the project implementation process will be pursued more rapidly.

Shahraki, on the necessity of countering the pressure decline in the South Pars reservoir, added: The Parliament Energy Committee will stand alongside the executive body of the pressure enhancement project, and it is hoped that the project’s implementation will become a successful and effective experience for the country’s industry.

According to him, one of the important points in this project is the suitable capacity to benefit from the capabilities of various industrial sectors of the country, such that small, medium, and large industries can participate in supplying equipment and implementing different parts of the project by injecting financial resources, and benefit from the experience of participating in a national project.

The deputy chairman of the Parliament Energy Commission continued: In addition to its economic effects and creating added value in the production chain, the implementation of this project can pave the way for job creation and entrepreneurship development, create suitable capacity for the formation and development of new knowledge and technologies in the country, and provide an opportunity to enhance the country’s technical and engineering capabilities in this field.

EF/MA