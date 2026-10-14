Iran intl. livestock, poultry expo to host 16 countries

TEHRAN- Sixteen countries will take part in Iran’s 25th International Livestock, Poultry and Related Industries Exhibition, organizers said at a press conference at the Ministry of Agriculture.

Participants include China, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, India, Denmark, Russia, Kazakhstan, Italy, Argentina, Turkey, Ukraine, Oman, the UAE, Malaysia and Brazil.

Majid Movahed Qadiri, head of Iran’s Feed, Poultry and Aquatic Industries Association, said this year’s slogan is “Synergy for Food Security and National Resilience.” The event focuses on financing, investment and business development amid economic pressures and liquidity shortages.

The exhibition will feature themed days on nutrition health and biosecurity; technology and innovation; trade, international engagement and investment; and production quality and productivity. Fifty Iranian knowledge-based companies will attend, with domestic participation up 75% and foreign participation up 100%. Organizers are providing 1,000 square meters free to knowledge-based firms.

Seventeen trade delegations, 103 foreign visitors and 280 feed-factory managers and poultry farmers are expected. Ten specialized panels and student tours are planned, along with the first innovation event for startups and investors. A national financing campaign has engaged over 30 banks, with bank leaders meeting producers. Foreign firms aim to sell products, showcase technology, attract investment and import goods.

EF/MA