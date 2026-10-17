What’s in Tehran art galleries

Ech Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Sahar Farah. The exhibit named “Xabnameh” runs until October 30 at the gallery that can be found at 10 Mirza Taraj, opposite Dowlat St., Shariati Ave.

Painting

* Iranshahr Gallery is showcasing paintings by Mani Mehrzad in an exhibition.

The exhibit named “After Snow” will run until October 27 at the gallery that can be found at 69 Sepand St., off Karim Khan Ave.

* Melina Bahrami is showcasing her latest paintings in an exhibition at Bostan Gallery.

The exhibit named “Absence” will run until October 27 at No. 71, 22th Alley, Larestan St. off Motahhari Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Negar Nasiri is currently underway at Afrand Gallery.

The exhibit named “Unrelated” will continue until October 30 at the gallery located at 48 Jalal Hosseini St., Jahan Ara St., off Jalal Ale-Ahmad Highway.

* Paintings by Habibeh Louri are on display in an exhibition at Asr Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “The Memory of Imagination” will run until October 26 at the gallery located at 18 Delaviz St. off North Mirzaye Shirazi St.

* Paintings by Bahar Akhavan are currently on display in an exhibit at Jaleh Gallery.

Entitled “Growth”, the exhibition runs until October 23 at the gallery located at No. 3, Noshahr Alley, Iranshahr St., Karim Khan Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Vahik Hartounian is currently on view in an exhibition at Dena Gallery.

The exhibition will run until October 30 at the gallery that can be found at 4 Sussan Alley off Qarani St.

* An exhibition of paintings by Ahmad Moqaddasi is underway at Saless Gallery.

The exhibit will run until October 27 at the gallery located at 148 Karim Khan Ave.

* Shirin Gallery is showcasing the latest collection of paintings by Mostafa Akbari in an exhibition.

The exhibit will run until October 27 at the gallery located at No. 5, 13th St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Pouya Kosari is hanging his latest collection of paintings in an exhibition at Inja Gallery.

The exhibit named “Oblivion” will run until October 30 at the gallery located at 4 Pedram Alley, Neauphle-le-Chateau St.

SAB/