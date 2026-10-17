Pezeshkian: Iran’s missile, defense capabilities built on foundations laid by schools, universities

TEHRAN — President Masoud Pezeshkian has underscored the contribution of Iran’s schools and universities to the country’s defense and missile capabilities, saying investment in education and younger generations is essential to strengthening national security and safeguarding the country against external threats.

Speaking on Saturday at a ceremony inaugurating a series of educational projects, Pezeshkian described education as a foundation of Iran’s scientific and technological progress.

“If we are capable of defending our country today, building missiles and standing against threats, it is because our education system and universities have played a role in this path and laid the groundwork for such capabilities,” he said.

The president stressed that strengthening Iran’s ability to deter potential aggression requires continued efforts to develop the country’s scientific, educational and technological capacities.

Although positive steps have been taken to protect Iran’s territory from threats, he said, more work remains to ensure that adversaries cannot threaten the country’s security.

Pezeshkian emphasized that young people are central to achieving this objective, adding that their potential can be realized only if adequate investment provides them with opportunities to learn, innovate and contribute to national development.

During the ceremony, the president also paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the Islamic Revolution, particularly student martyrs and the victims of the Shajareh Tayyebeh elementary school attack in Minab, southern Iran.

The school was struck on February 28, the first day of the US-Israeli war against Iran, killing at least 168 people, including 157 schoolchildren, as well as teachers, parents, and other members of the school community, according to Iranian authorities.

The attack on the school has become a symbol of the civilian toll of the war and the vulnerability of children and educational institutions during armed conflict.

Pezeshkian’s tribute placed the loss of the Minab students alongside the broader sacrifices made by generations of Iranians, while reinforcing the importance of protecting education and ensuring that young people have the opportunity to shape the country’s future.

The president’s remarks highlighted the connection between education, scientific advancement and national defense, presenting investment in young people not merely as a social priority but also as a long-term contribution to Iran’s security and technological independence.

His message was that the scientific and technical capabilities required to defend the country are built over years through schools, universities, and the development of skilled generations.

By calling for greater opportunities for young people, Pezeshkian stressed that sustaining these capabilities requires continued investment in education and the people who drive scientific progress.

