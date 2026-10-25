Iran participating in 69th Belgrade International Book Fair

TEHRAN – The Islamic Republic of Iran is participating in the 69th Belgrade International Book Fair, which kicked off in the Serbian capital on October 23.

With the joint participation of Iran’s Cultural Attaché office in Serbia and the cooperation of the Iran Book and Literature House, the Islamic Republic of Iran is presenting over 100 titles at the book fair. The event is taking place from October 23 to 31 at the Belgrade Fairgrounds, Mehr reported.

Among the highlights at the Iranian pavilion is the introduction of the book “Persian Tales” translated into Serbian, aimed at familiarizing Serbian audiences with Iranian stories and literary heritage. Additionally, the new issue of Noor magazine was unveiled to introduce Iranian cultural and literary content to Serbian audiences. These programs emphasize the importance of presenting Iranian works through international translation and publication, and leveraging book events to expand cultural diplomacy.

Hosting literary sessions, conversations with authors, introducing and unveiling newly published works, and special programs for children’s and young adult literature are among the events planned for this year’s exhibition. Other key focuses of the event include introducing the literature of participating countries and expanding relations among publishers, translators, and readers.

The Belgrade International Book Fair is one of the premier publishing and literature gatherings in Southeast Europe, hosting publishers, authors, translators, researchers, and book enthusiasts from various countries.

With a history spanning several decades, the exhibition provides an opportunity to introduce new works, exchange experiences among publishing industry professionals, and develop international cooperation. Topics such as translation rights, developments in publishing, and the role of literature in connecting cultures are also highlighted during the event.

Held under the slogan “Words Build Worlds,” the 69th International Belgrade Book Fair brings together numerous publishers and authors, offering a rich program of events, book presentations, and special discounts.

The fair features 300 direct exhibitors from Serbia and 14 other countries, with Tunisia as the guest of honor.

Following Iran’s presence in previous editions of the Belgrade exhibition, this participation provides an opportunity to introduce the works of Iranian authors, expand connections with publishing activists, and strengthen cultural interactions between the two countries.

SS/SAB

