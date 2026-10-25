 Iran fully united, on highest alert amid US-Israeli threats: official

TEHRAN— Iran remains fully united and on the highest level of alert amid continuing threats from the United States and Israel, Saeed Khatibzadeh, head of the Foreign Ministry’s Center for Political and International Studies, has said, warning that any further US military action would lead to another failure.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday on the sidelines of the inauguration of the Martyr Kamal Kharrazi Documentation Center and Museum in Tehran, Khatibzadeh emphasized Iran’s national unity and readiness to respond to threats against its security.

He said Europe had made a series of misguided decisions in recent months and was now facing the consequences of its own policies, adding that European countries had marginalized themselves on major international issues through their approach to regional developments.

Khatibzadeh called on European governments to distance themselves from the Israeli regime’s actions and repeated violations of international and humanitarian law.

He stressed that confidence in European countries would remain difficult to establish unless they explicitly condemned such actions, stopped allowing the United States to use their military bases, and demonstrated a genuine commitment to upholding international law.

The Iranian official also warned Washington against further military action, saying that if the first and second wars against Iran had failed to achieve their objectives, another military campaign would prove equally unsuccessful.

He stressed that efforts should instead focus on building a peaceful Iran and a stable region, free from 'the destabilizing presence of the United States and its allies.'

Khatibzadeh condemns attack on Foreign Ministry library

In separate remarks at the inauguration ceremony, Khatibzadeh condemned the Israeli attack on the Foreign Ministry’s specialized library, saying the strike had disrupted the activities of the century-old institution for the first time in its history.

Comparing the attack to the destruction caused by the Mongol invasions, he described the library as one of Iran’s leading specialized academic resources in foreign policy, international economics, international relations and international law. The collection contains Iranian and foreign publications in multiple languages.

The ceremony marked the inauguration of the Documentation Center and Museum dedicated to Seyyed Kamal Kharrazi, a prominent Iranian diplomat and former foreign minister who died on April 9, 2026, from injuries sustained in a US-Israeli airstrike on his Tehran residence on April 1.