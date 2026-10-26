Iranian taekwondo athlete Sayna Karimi undergoes ACL surgery

TEHRAN – Iranian taekwondo athlete Sayna Karimi has undergone surgery after suffering a serious knee injury during her bout against a Japanese opponent at the Asian Games in Nagoya.

Karimi, who represented Iran in the women's under-49kg category, underwent surgery on her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) on Monday and is expected to be sidelined for several months as she recovers.

The Iranian athlete began her campaign with a victory over a Hong Kong athlete in her opening contest before facing Japan’s Ruka Okamoto in the round of 16.

Karimi made a strong start to the match, claiming the opening round 17-6. However, her Japanese opponent fought back to win the second round 10-3, forcing the contest into a decisive third round.

The Iranian was leading 3-1 in the final round when she sustained a leg injury following an exchange of kicks.

Despite attempting to continue the bout, Karimi was unable to overcome the pain and was eventually forced to withdraw from the contest.

She ultimately lost the third round 15-6, bringing her campaign at the Asian Games to a premature end.

The injury represents a significant setback for the Iranian international, who will now face an extended rehabilitation period before returning to competitive taekwondo.