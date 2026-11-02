Dehghan satisfied with her performance at 2026 Asian Games

TEHRAN - Iranian women’s cyclist Mandana Dehghan has expressed satisfaction with her performance at the Nagoya Asian Games, highlighting the technical difficulty of the race course and the challenges she faced in both events.

Dehghan finished 13th in the individual time trial with a time of 41:05.39, before securing 14th place in the women’s road race.

“The Asian Games are the largest multi-sport event on the continent and hold tremendous significance for athletes across Asia. All participating nations make long-term preparations to ensure their athletes arrive in the best possible condition and achieve valuable results,” Dehghan said in an exclusive interview with Tehran Times.

“At this edition of the Games in Nagoya, Japan, the women’s road race course was particularly challenging from a technical standpoint, featuring numerous short and sharp climbs. It became clear several months before the competition that Iran would have only one quota place in the women’s road cycling event. Considering the characteristics of the course, the federation selected me based on my experience, sporting background and previous participation in similar races in Europe and Asia.

“The objective was to send an athlete capable of competing against Asia’s best, rather than simply someone whose primary goal was to finish the race. I competed in both the individual time trial and the road race. My participation in the time trial was primarily intended to help prepare me for the road race. Given the course conditions and its characteristics, we knew that competing for a top result in the time trial would be difficult. As a result, I did not undertake specific, targeted training on a time-trial bike,” she declared.

“In the road race, some of Asia’s strongest teams entered with three riders each, making the competition considerably more difficult. These teams had the advantage of working together and implementing team tactics. In previous editions of the Asian Games, each country was allowed two riders, so the competitive dynamics were different. Competing against powerful three-rider teams under such circumstances was particularly challenging. Nevertheless, I gave everything I had and eventually finished 14th among 41 competitors.”

Dehghan also highlighted the unpredictable nature of road cycling, explaining how external factors can significantly influence race outcomes.

“Unlike many indoor or time-based sports, where athletes compete under relatively stable and controlled conditions, road cycling is affected by numerous unpredictable factors. Rain, wind, technical course conditions and incidents during the race can all influence the final result. For example, a crash involving a rider at the front of the peloton can create gaps between competitors and the main group. Closing those gaps requires a considerable amount of energy. Unfortunately, something similar happened to me during this race. I was forced to spend significant energy recovering the lost ground,” Dehghan said.

“Another important point is my preparation for the Games. During the three months leading up to the competition, I worked hard to develop the best possible training program. I also took part in several international races and arrived in Nagoya in good physical condition.”

“In reality, success in cycling is not guaranteed simply by spending more money or competing in a large number of races. As far as I know, teams from Japan, Uzbekistan and the UAE invested substantial financial resources and spent months training in Europe. Yet their final results did not necessarily match their expectations.

“This demonstrates that, alongside planning, resources and physical preparation, race conditions and unpredictable incidents play a significant role in determining the outcome. Sometimes circumstances work in an athlete’s favour, while at other times they go against all the preparation and effort invested.

“One of the most encouraging aspects of my performance is that several athletes who finished behind me were established Asian champions and prominent competitors at previous Asian Games. This shows that I have reached a level where I can compete with some of the best cyclists on the continent in one of Asia’s most important road cycling events.

“I hope the Iranian sporting community and the wider cycling community will recognise the importance of this achievement and avoid judging athletes solely on medals or their final positions.”

Dehghan emphasized her long-standing commitment to raising the profile of Iranian women’s cycling on the international stage.

“Throughout my career, I have always tried to contribute to the development and greater recognition of Iranian women’s cycling in Asia and Europe.

“I cannot recall ever being sent to a competition simply to cross the finish line, gain experience or take part for recreational purposes. I have always approached every international assignment with the determination to perform at my best. I have overcome considerable challenges and prepared through careful planning, detailed analysis of the course and thorough assessment of my rivals.

“Today, despite not winning a medal, I am fully satisfied with my performance. This does not mean overlooking the gap between where I am now and my bigger ambitions. Rather, it reflects my confidence in the work I have put in and my understanding of my own capabilities. I remain committed to long-term planning, continuous improvement and achieving better results in future competitions.”

“My ambition has always been greater than simply participating in races. I want to represent Iranian women’s cycling as an athlete capable of competing with the best in Asia and around the world. I will continue working towards that goal,” Dehghan concluded.