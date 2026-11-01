Iranian MP calls for swift prosecution of those involved in leader’s assassination

TEHRAN – Mohammad Seraj, a member of Iran’s Parliament representing Tehran, has called on the head of the Judiciary to prioritize the prosecution of those responsible for the assassination of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, urging that proceedings be initiated as swiftly as possible.

Speaking during a Sunday session of Parliament, Seraj said the Iranian people had thwarted 'adversaries' plots' through their nationwide presence in the streets, demonstrating their resolve and commitment to the Islamic Republic.

The lawmaker said the United States-led global system of domination had targeted Iranian religious, scientific, military and administrative figures, as well as prominent national figures, in terrorist operations over the past five decades, following the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

He described the assassination of the Leader as the most prominent of these crimes, adding that the Iranian nation is seeking justice for his martyrdom.

The lawmaker cautioned political officials against sacrificing the country's vital interests under the pretext of diplomatic considerations, saying that retribution was a divine injunction that must not be set aside.

Addressing the head of the Judiciary, Seraj called for the swift consideration of indictments against those who planned and directly carried out the assassination.

He also addressed the US president and the Israeli prime minister, warning that they would continue to be pursued until retributive justice was carried out and would not be allowed to rest easy.

