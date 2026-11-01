Upgrading, safety improvements performed on 4,700km of secondary, rural roads across country

TEHRAN- The Director General of the Office for Secondary and Rural Roads Affairs of the Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization said: “This year, upgrading and asphalt overlay operations have been carried out on 4,699 kilometers of secondary and rural routes.”

According to IRNA, citing the Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization, Seyed Reza Sharifi stated: “In order to improve traffic quality and increase the safety factor of trips on these routes, during the seven months that have passed since the beginning of the current year, asphalt overlay operations have been implemented on 2,817 kilometers of rural roads and 1,882 kilometers of secondary routes.”

He stated: “Also, in order to strengthen road infrastructure in these areas, sub-base and preparation operations for rural routes over 3,415 kilometers and asphalt paving for more than 1,950 kilometers of these routes have been carried out.”

The Director General of the Office for Secondary and Rural Roads Affairs referred to measures taken to strengthen crossing structures on secondary and rural routes and noted: “Construction of 2,183 technical structures along these roads is another key measure aimed at increasing the strength and safety of the infrastructure.”

Sharifi, outlining the extent of the country’s local road network, added: “Rural roads covering 203,248 kilometers (including asphalt, gravel, and dirt routes) and secondary roads with a length of 38,995 kilometers constitute the access routes of this part of the country’s road network.”

He emphasized: “The Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization annually, by setting precise operational targets, places projects for upgrading, maintaining, and improving safety on its agenda, with a focus on achieving justice in the distribution of services, facilitating daily traffic, and preserving the health of road users.”

EF/MA