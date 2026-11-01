Iran designates MI6, Royal Navy and RAF under reciprocal measures against UK

TEHRAN — Iran has announced reciprocal measures against the United Kingdom, designating its foreign intelligence service, MI6, as a hostile group and its Royal Navy and Royal Air Force as terrorist organizations, in response to 'Britain's unlawful and hostile actions against the Islamic Republic.'

In a statement issued on Sunday, November 1, Iran's Foreign Ministry condemned the British government's anti-Iranian policies, saying they violated the principles of the United Nations Charter and international law, particularly respect for national sovereignty and the prohibition of unlawful measures against other countries.

The ministry said the measures were intended to safeguard Iran's national security and interests and reaffirmed the government's determination to take all necessary steps to protect the country.

According to the statement, the decision was adopted in response to British actions over the past year, including the country's involvement in the US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran through the provision of military bases, facilities and logistical support.

The ministry also cited Britain's decision on July 13, 2026, to bring Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) under the State Threats Act 2026 as part of the grounds for the reciprocal measures.

The Foreign Ministry said the measures were based on a resolution adopted by Iran's Supreme National Security Council and took effect upon publication of the statement on November 1.

Under the decision, Britain's Secret Intelligence Service, commonly known as MI6, has been designated a hostile group pursuant to Note 2 of Article 1 of Iran's law on intensifying penalties for espionage and cooperation with the Zionist regime and hostile countries against national security and interests.

The Royal Navy and Royal Air Force, meanwhile, have been placed under Iran's law on reciprocal action against the United States' designation of the IRGC as a terrorist organization and will accordingly be recognized as terrorist organizations.

The ministry emphasized that the measures were adopted in accordance with international law and the principle of reciprocity, holding the British government responsible for any consequences arising from its actions.

The decision comes amid heightened tensions between Tehran and London over Britain's role in the US-Israeli military aggression against Iran and its subsequent measures against the IRGC.

Iran has consistently maintained that the provision of military facilities and logistical support for attacks against its territory constitutes a violation of its sovereignty and international law. Tehran has also condemned the designation of the IRGC by Western governments as an interference in its internal affairs and a hostile act against the country's national security.

By extending reciprocal measures to British intelligence and military institutions, Iran has signaled that it will respond to actions it considers hostile through its own legal and security framework.

The Foreign Ministry's statement concluded by reiterating that the British government would bear responsibility for the consequences of its policies and actions against Iran.

