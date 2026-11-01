Robert De Niro challenges Trump's leadership, US foreign policy

TEHRAN- A fresh exchange of insults between US President Donald Trump and Robert De Niro has once again brought the long-running dispute between the Hollywood star and the Republican president into the spotlight, highlighting the actor's outspoken criticism of Trump's leadership, US domestic policies and military interventions abroad.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Daytona Beach, Florida, on October 30, Trump described De Niro as a "moron" and said the actor had become "gross" in his eyes, renewing his attacks on one of Hollywood's most prominent critics of his administration. He also said that although he had once liked De Niro, he could no longer stand watching him.

The remarks came after De Niro intensified his criticism of Trump in recent public appearances, including a protest in New York on October 5 calling for the release of additional files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Addressing the gathering, De Niro described Trump as the "protector-in-chief" of Epstein and questioned why the administration had not released the remaining documents, asking: "What is he hiding?"

The actor's comments were part of a broader campaign demanding transparency and accountability over Epstein's connections with influential political and public figures. Trump, who has acknowledged knowing Epstein socially in the past, has denied involvement in his criminal activities.

A long-running opposition to Trump

De Niro has never been reluctant to make his political views public. Since Trump's emergence as a major political figure, the actor has repeatedly challenged his statements and decisions, becoming one of the most recognizable critics of his presidency in the entertainment industry.

His objections have not been limited to Trump's personality or rhetoric. De Niro has raised concerns about the administration's approach to democratic institutions, freedom of expression and the role of government in public life.

One of his most prominent interventions came in May 2025, when he received an honorary Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival. Rather than limiting his remarks to cinema, De Niro used the international event to criticize the Trump administration's treatment of cultural institutions and its policies affecting education and artistic freedom.

He also spoke out against Trump's proposal to impose tariffs on films produced outside the United States, arguing that such a policy would restrict cultural exchange and undermine the international character of filmmaking.

"This isn't just an American problem, it's a global one," De Niro said, urging people concerned about freedom to speak out, demonstrate and make their voices heard through elections.

His criticism continued into 2026. In February, he again denounced Trump in strong terms, calling him an "idiot" and warning that his leadership would cause serious damage to the United States. He called on Americans to resist policies he considered harmful to the country.

Opposition to war and military intervention

De Niro's objections to the administration have also extended to Washington's military record and its involvement in international conflicts.

Speaking at a New York event in June 2026, the actor made an unusually direct statement about war and American foreign policy, saying he could not love a country that launches "stupid and inhumane wars," killing thousands of innocent people and indirectly causing the deaths and suffering of millions more.

His remarks reflected a broader criticism of the human cost of military intervention and the contradiction between Washington's claims to defend freedom and the consequences of its actions abroad.

At the same event, De Niro turned his attention to issues within the United States, criticizing the administration's healthcare policies, immigration enforcement and treatment of families. He also condemned the use of masked immigration officers, arguing that such practices threatened civil liberties.

"I want to love my country again. I want my country back," he said.

By addressing military intervention alongside immigration and social policy, De Niro has presented his opposition as a broader objection to the direction of the country under Trump, rather than simply a personal dispute with the president.

Hollywood's growing political engagement

De Niro's involvement in political debates is part of a wider tradition of American artists using their public standing to address social and political issues. However, his persistent and often outspoken criticism has made him a particularly visible figure in the opposition to Trump.

The actor has used major cultural events, television appearances and public demonstrations to encourage political participation and challenge policies he considers damaging to democratic values.

His appearance at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival was particularly notable, as he used an international cultural platform to argue that developments in American politics have consequences for the wider world.

The continuing confrontation between Trump and De Niro also reflects the deep political divisions in the United States, where actors, musicians and other public figures have increasingly become involved in debates over government policies and the country's place in the world.

For De Niro, the dispute goes beyond the exchange of personal insults. His statements on war, civil liberties and political accountability indicate that his concerns are rooted in a broader criticism of the policies pursued by the US administration and their consequences at home and abroad.

Photo: A combination photo shows American actor Robert De Niro (L) and US President Donald Trump

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