Mokri’s “Black Rabbit, White Rabbit” wins at 63rd International Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival

TEHRAN – Shahram Mokri’s “Black Rabbit, White Rabbit” won an award at the 63rd International Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival, which was held in Türkiye from October 24 to 31.

At the closing ceremony of the festival, the film received the Sungu Capan International Cinema Writers Award, ISNA reported.

“Black Rabbit, White Rabbit,” which had its world premiere at the 30th Busan International Film Festival in South Korea last September, is a joint production of Tajikistan and the United Arab Emirates and deals with three people’s destinies that intertwine through apparently unrelated events.

Chekhov’s famous dramatic adage – if a gun appears, it must be fired – sets the scene for Mokri’s audacious latest, set in Tajikistan and replete with his hallmark virtuosic long takes, wry humor, and interlinking narratives.

A wealthy wife, wrapped in bandages from a car accident, starts to suspect her husband of foul play. On the set of a remake of a classic Iranian film, an experienced armorer fears the prop gun might be real. At an acting audition, a young woman pulls a rabbit out of a hat. These seemingly unrelated stories combine into a playfully intriguing whole, with a healthy dose of magical realism and meta-textuality.

Shahram Mokri, 48, won the Venice Film Festival's Horizons Award in 2013 for Creative Content for his second feature film “Fish & Cat”.

In 2018, his third film “Invasion” was screened at the 68th Berlin Film Festival and was nominated for the Teddy Award.

He also won a silver Hugo medal at the Chicago Film Festival in the main section and the Venice Critics' Best Screenplay Award for his fourth film “Careless Crime”.

The cast of “Black Rabbit, White Rabbit,” Mokri’s fifth feature film, includes Babak Karimi, Hasti Mohammai, Kibriyo Dilyobova, and Bezhan Davlyatov, among others.

The Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival is the second most important film festival in Turkey, held annually since 1963 in Antalya.

Since 2009, the event, which takes place in the autumn months at the Antalya Cultural Center, has been organized solely by the Antalya Foundation for Culture and Arts and has included an international section within the main body of the festival.

SS/SAB

