Restoration of Vank Cathedral underway ahead of UNESCO World Heritage bid

TEHRAN - Restoration work on the southern and eastern sections of Vank Cathedral in Isfahan is underway as part of efforts to prepare the historic Armenian church for a potential nomination to UNESCO’s World Heritage List, a provincial heritage official has said.

Speaking to IRNA on Monday, Hadi Allahyari, technical committee chief at the Isfahan provincial department of cultural heritage, tourism and handicrafts, said the conservation projects were being carried out in cooperation with the Armenian Diocese Council and the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts to improve the monument’s preservation standards.

The eastern section had experienced structural settlement and cracks in its walls, prompting the installation of monitoring indicators in 2025 to track changes over time, Allahyari said.

Technical assessments also found that the roof structure and covering were unsuitable in terms of weight and quality, with materials dating back approximately 30 to 40 years. Following the preparation and approval of a restoration plan by the ministry, work began under the supervision of heritage authorities.

More than 1,000 square meters of the cathedral’s rooftop have been restored, while conservation work on the Bishop’s Hall, the first floor and adjoining spaces is nearing completion, he added.

The project also includes the modernization of the cathedral’s aging heating and cooling systems in accordance with technical plans and international standards.

Restoration of the southern section began in 2025 after years of deterioration caused partly by its proximity to an urban passageway and insufficient maintenance. Damaged plaster and mud coatings, malfunctioning gutters and deteriorated facades were among the problems addressed.

The work has included repairing windows, removing old paint, restoring damaged surfaces and conserving the valuable southern entrance using its original architectural patterns. Traditional methods and materials have been employed to preserve the building’s historic character, Yari said.

He expressed hope that continued cooperation between the Armenian Diocese Council and the cultural heritage ministry would help advance the cathedral’s potential World Heritage nomination.

Vank Cathedral, also known as the All Saviour’s Cathedral, is a landmark of Isfahan’s New Jolfa Armenian quarter. Approximately 350 years old, the church was built during the Safavid era under Shah Abbas II over a nine-year period.

Renowned for its gilded ceilings, dome decorations and historic religious paintings, the cathedral is considered one of Iran’s most significant examples of Armenian religious architecture. It has served as a major center of the Armenian community in Isfahan and its religious and cultural connections with the wider Armenian world.

AM