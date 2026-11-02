Tehran Chamber to send trade delegation to China’s CIIE to expand Iran-China trade

TEHRAN- Concurrent with the 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE), to be held in Shanghai from November 5 to 10, the Tehran Chamber of Commerce will send a trade delegation consisting of traders and businessmen and capable Iranian companies to China.

The move aims to develop trade relations with China, facilitate Iranian firms’ access to the Chinese market, and make use of the event’s capacities.

The exhibition’s areas of focus include medical equipment, medicine and health and hygiene products; commercial, financial, logistics and cultural tourism services; smart industries; information and communication technology; artificial intelligence and advanced materials; consumer goods, home appliances, cosmetics and health products; fashion and lifestyle; agricultural products and the food industry; automobiles, parts and smart transportation; and innovative technologies and businesses.

The China International Import Expo (CIIE) was launched in 2018 and is held annually in Shanghai. It is widely described as the world’s first national-level import-themed expo and is hosted by China’s Ministry of Commerce and the Shanghai municipal government. CIIE combines country exhibitions, enterprise and business exhibitions, high-level forums and matchmaking events. It is designed to help foreign companies enter the Chinese market, showcase goods and services, and connect with buyers and partners. The ninth edition in 2025 will again bring together exhibitors, traders and officials from around the world.

MA