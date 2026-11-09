Science for Peace and Development: building bridges through knowledge

TEHRAN – World Science Day for Peace and Development, observed annually on November 10, highlights the vital role of science in addressing global challenges, promoting international cooperation, and building peaceful and sustainable societies.

Proclaimed by UNESCO in 2001, the observance seeks to strengthen the relationship between science and society, raise public awareness of scientific developments, and encourage citizens to take part in discussions on emerging scientific issues. It also recognizes the contribution of scientists to expanding knowledge, protecting the planet, and improving people's quality of life.

The 2026 theme, “Common Ground Through Science Diplomacy,” emphasizes the potential of scientific cooperation to build bridges between countries, foster dialogue, and facilitate collective responses to shared challenges.

The day provides an opportunity for governments, scientific institutions, researchers, the media, educators, and students to promote science as a means of advancing peace and development. It also highlights the importance of keeping the public informed about scientific progress and involving wider society in shaping the future of science.

The observance traces its origins to the World Conference on Science, held in Budapest in 1999 under the auspices of UNESCO and the International Council for Science. The conference emphasized the need to strengthen ties between science and society and highlighted the role of scientific knowledge in addressing global concerns. UNESCO subsequently proclaimed November 10 as World Science Day for Peace and Development, with the first worldwide celebration held in 2002.

The United Nations has further underscored the importance of science for sustainable development. In August 2023, the UN General Assembly declared 2024–2033 the International Decade of Sciences for Sustainable Development, recognizing the essential contribution of scientific knowledge, innovation, and international partnerships to achieving the goals of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

International Week of Science and Peace

Closely related to World Science Day, the International Week of Science and Peace is observed annually from November 9 to 15, highlighting the contribution of scientific and technological progress to peace, security, and international cooperation.

The initiative was first held in 1986 as a non-governmental activity during the International Year of Peace. In 1988, the UN General Assembly adopted Resolution 43/61, officially designating the week in which November 11 falls as the International Week of Science and Peace.

The observance aims to raise public awareness of the relationship between scientific advancement and peace, while encouraging cooperation among scientists and greater international engagement in addressing common challenges.

Together, the two observances provide an opportunity to highlight how scientific knowledge, technological innovation, and cross-border collaboration can contribute to a more peaceful, inclusive, and sustainable world.

World Science Day in Iran

In Iran, universities and scientific institutions are marking World Science Day for Peace and Development and the International Week of Science and Peace with a range of educational, cultural, and public engagement activities.

The University of Tehran, in cooperation with the Iranian Association for the Promotion of Science, is hosting a series of events from November 9 to 18. The program includes a science exhibition, a commemorative ceremony, public science sessions, and science-fiction film screenings, aimed at promoting scientific awareness and strengthening interaction between universities and society.

The Mustafa Science and Technology Foundation is also organizing educational and media initiatives during the week, including new episodes of its Observatory podcast, the release of a science magazine, interviews with distinguished researchers, and a two-day educational program in Tehran for 40 outstanding students from across the country.