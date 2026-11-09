Morteza Mehrzad: “Sitting volleyball completely saved my life”

TEHRAN - With eight Paralympic gold medals, Iran’s men’s sitting volleyball team have dominated the sport. For Morteza Mehrzad, it is a life-changing game.

Iran have dominated sitting volleyball at the Paralympic Games for nearly four decades, but for three-time Paralympic champion Morteza Mehrzad, the sport's biggest impact cannot be measured in gold medals.

“My life is basically split into two chapters, before sitting volleyball and after it,” Mehrzad said after leading Iran to their fifth straight Asian Para Games title in October.

Mehrzad, who at 2.46 meters is the tallest athlete ever to compete at the Paralympic Games, is known for his aggressive attacks and flawless blocks. But off the court, he is equally known for his humble character.

After helping his team finish at the top of the podium once again, he shared how discovering the sport had changed his life. Born with a condition called acromegaly, he spent years isolated at home in a remote village in northern Iran before making a TV appearance that led to an invitation to try sitting volleyball.

“Because of my physical appearance, I felt (so) self-conscious that I shut myself inside for years and couldn’t even bring myself to step outside.

“But sitting volleyball completely saved my life. It helped me shed that shame and step back out into the world through sports.”

From there, his rise in the sport was rapid. In a sport where the net hangs 1.15 meters above the floor, Mehrzad’s reach and power have been fundamental to the team.

A few years after he tried out the sport for the first time, he made his Paralympic debut at Rio 2016, where he helped Iran beat defending champions Bosnia and Herzegovina in the gold medal match. He was named Most Valuable Player at Tokyo 2020, where Iran defended their title, and Best Attacker at Paris 2024 after finishing as Iran's top scorer in their win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the final, paralympic.org reported.

Mehrzad said sitting volleyball is not just a special sport for him, but also for the Paralympic Movement in his country.

“Sitting volleyball in our country is the first sport for people with impairments, and we have an advantage in sitting volleyball; we have more ability in sitting volleyball,” he said.

The team have competed at every Paralympic Games since the country made their Paralympic debut at Seoul 1988. Now Iran are the most successful men’s team in the history of the sport, having won gold in eight of their 10 Paralympic appearances and silver in the other two. The team have been unstoppable this year. In July, Iran defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-1 to secure a record-extending ninth title at the 2026 Sitting Volleyball World Championships in Hangzhou, China. Three months later, the team won the men’s tournament at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games. Iran have won every men’s sitting volleyball gold medal at the Asian Para Games since the sport was introduced to the program at Guangzhou 2010. “More than for me, all of the Iranian people are happy about this win and becoming champions in this tournament,” Mehrzad said.

With two years to go until the LA28 Paralympic Games, the Iranian athletes are looking to continue their dominance and win a fourth consecutive Paralympic gold medal. The LA28 Paralympic Games will take place from 15-27 August 2028, featuring around 4,480 athletes from around the world. Mehrzadselakjani wants to prove that the dynasty built over decades can continue to dominate on the world’s biggest stage. “Our important goals for the Iranian national team are to be a strong team in the next Paralympic Games and to defend our Paralympic title,” he said.