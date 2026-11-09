Iranian, Iraqi universities to expand cooperation through joint AI degree

TEHRAN – Amirkabir University of Technology and Iraq’s Najaf Al-Ashraf Islamic University have signed an implementation agreement to launch a joint master's degree program in computer engineering, specializing in artificial intelligence, as part of efforts to expand scientific and academic cooperation between the two countries.

The agreement was signed during a visit by a delegation from Najaf Al-Ashraf Islamic University to Amirkabir University of Technology, Mehr News Agency reported on Monday.

The signing ceremony took place at a meeting attended by the presidents of both universities, following the Iraqi delegation’s tour of Amirkabir’s science and technology park and laboratories at its faculties of biomedical engineering, mechanical engineering, and civil and environmental engineering.

Headed by Ammar Abdul Amir Al-Salami, president of Najaf Al-Ashraf Islamic University, the delegation also visited Amirkabir’s science and technology park, where its members became acquainted with the achievements and technological products developed by Iranian knowledge-based companies.

At the concluding meeting, Abbas Soroush, president of Amirkabir University of Technology, and Al-Salami signed the implementation agreement for the joint master's program in computer engineering with a specialization in artificial intelligence.

Expressing hope for the successful implementation of the initiative, Soroush emphasized the need to expand academic ties between the two universities and move toward conducting joint research projects.

He noted that Iran and Iraq face a number of shared issues and challenges whose solutions require research-based approaches, adding that cooperation with Najaf Al-Ashraf Islamic University would bring both scientific and broader benefits to Amirkabir University.

Al-Salami, for his part, highlighted the significance of the agreement, describing it as the first joint master's-level academic program of its kind between two universities in Iraq. He said the initiative could serve as a model for similar partnerships involving other Iraqi universities.

The agreement marks a new step toward strengthening academic exchanges and expanding cooperation in advanced fields of technology, particularly artificial intelligence, while creating opportunities for joint education and research between Iranian and Iraqi higher education institutions.

On August 6, Iraqi officials in a meeting with Minister of Science, Research and Technology, Hossein Simaei-Sarraf, called for expanding academic, scientific, and technological cooperation with Iran.

The science minister met Iraq’s Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Haider Abd-Dahd Al-Rubaie, Iraq’s Minister of Health, Abdul-Hussein al-Mousawi, and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Abdul Hussein Al-Mussawi, in Baghdad, IRNA reported.

During the meeting, the two sides underscored the need to expedite the implementation of the previously signed memoranda of understanding (MOUs).

Sharing Iran’s expertise in higher education development to achieve quantitative and qualitative goals, addressing the needs of Iraq’s substantial youth population, as well as attracting genius Iraqi students, and enhancing research collaborations were among the key focuses of the talks.

Simaei-Sarraf also held a meeting with Iraq’s National Wisdom Movement leader Sayyed Ammar al-Hakim.

Underlining the extensive scientific and academic capacities of Iran and Iraq, both parties exchanged views on strategies for promoting scientific cooperation, expanding joint research collaborations, and developing academic interactions between the higher education institutions of the two countries.

In April, Simaei-Sarraf and Al-Aboudi underlined the need to boost scientific and technological cooperation between the two countries.

The officials also discussed ways to develop collaborations on artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing the capacities of the two nations, IRNA reported.

During a meeting held in Tehran on April 18, Al-Aboudi announced that the establishment of a branch of Tehran University of Medical Sciences in Iraq has been put on the agenda.



For his part, Simaei-Sarraf voiced Iran’s readiness to share the country’s scientific, research, and educational achievements with Iraq to help enhance bilateral ties.

The official said that Iranian and Iraqi students have conducted a total of 350 joint research projects so far, which needs to be improved considering the available capacities.

Referring to an upcoming Iran-Iraq science week, which is scheduled to be held in Isfahan and Fars provinces, Simaei-Sarraf said the event was delayed because of the [US-Israeli imposed] war, but it will be held at the earliest convenience.

As the two officials agreed, AI and smart education will be among the topics to be discussed during the Iran-Iraq science week. The event is expected to lay the basis for holding a joint conference on AI in the near future.

On October 18, Iran’s scientific counselor in Iraq, Mohammad-Javad Najafi, and Iraqi Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Haider Abd Dahed, discussed ways to strengthen academic cooperation between universities in the two countries, with a focus on problem-solving approaches and addressing domestic and regional needs.

Collaboration on problem-oriented research, the provision of scholarships, the facilitation of educational issues for students, and preparation for the ‘Third Iran-Iraq Science Week’ were the key topics discussed during the meeting, IRNA reported.

The officials also discussed conducting collaborative research projects, supervising joint dissertations for postgraduate degrees, and publishing joint scientific articles in globally reputable magazines.

Addressing the challenges and educational problems faced by the students in reciprocal countries was the other issue raised by the two sides.