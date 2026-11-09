Tehran to host 16 countries in intl. metallurgy exhibition

TEHRAN- About 450 domestic and foreign companies from Iran and 16 countries around the world will participate in the 23rd International Exhibition of Steel Industries, Metallurgy, Casting, Forging, Metal Mines, Machinery and Related Industries of Iran (IRAN METAFO 2026), that will be held at the Tehran International Permanent Fairground during November 17-20.

According to an IRNA report from Tehran International Exhibitions, the event will be held with the participation of about 450 domestic and foreign companies from Iran and 16 countries and with a broad presence of knowledge-based companies.

The 23rd IRAN METAFO, as one of the largest specialized events in the steel and metallurgy industry in West Asia, provides a platform for introducing production, industrial, and technological capacities, exchanging specialized knowledge and experience, and developing trade cooperation among actors in this field.

In this edition, about 450 domestic and foreign companies will be present, of which about 420 are domestic companies and 25 are foreign companies, representatives, and brands. Foreign companies present at the exhibition will be from Sweden, Italy, France, Finland, Spain, China, Turkey, Switzerland, Germany, Denmark, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Czech Republic, India, and Turkmenistan, and will present their latest products, achievements, technologies, and services.

Abdolkarim Jalali, Head of the Metallurgy Exhibition Organizing Committee, said: “This exhibition covers a wide range of industries and activities related to the metal production and processing chain, including iron and steel, mining industries, non-ferrous metals including copper, aluminum, and zinc, casting, mold-making, machining, forging, heat treatment, raw materials, refractories and refractory products, and related equipment and industries.”

He added: “The 23rd International Metallurgy Exhibition is being held with the aim of maximizing the use of the capabilities and capacities of knowledge-based companies and seeks to provide a suitable ground for introducing new technologies, products, and achievements of this industry.”

The CEO of Namanegar Company, explaining the composition of participants in this edition, added: “Iron and steel industrial groups are among the main sections of the exhibition, and as in previous years, they will have a broad and impressive presence.”

He said: “Also, producers and actors in the field of non-ferrous metals, especially aluminum, producers of raw materials, refractories and refractory products, as well as actors in the casting industry, are among other important and highly participating groups in this event.”

The Head of the Organizing Committee of the 23rd IRAN METAFO noted: “Despite the difficult conditions prevailing in the country, this year there has been significant interest in this international event; in such a way that the capacity of the exhibition halls was filled months in advance, and due to limited available space, it was not possible to allocate booths to some applicant companies.”

Jalali emphasized: “Concurrent with the holding of this event, numerous conferences, specialized panels, and training workshops will be held with the aim of exchanging knowledge, transferring experience, and examining current issues and challenges of the metallurgy industry.”

EF/MA