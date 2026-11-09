Iran-Tajikistan trade: from growth in exchanges to test of implementing agreements

TEHRAN- Iran-Tajikistan trade entered a new phase in 2026 with growth in exchanges, new agreements, and visa cancellation; however, achieving the $1 billion trade target still depends on removing banking and transportation obstacles.

According to a Mehr News Agency reporter, economic relations between Iran and Tajikistan have entered a new stage in recent years with increased political exchanges, the signing of trade agreements, and efforts to develop transport and energy cooperation. Trade statistics also indicate growth in exchanges between the two countries; nevertheless, Iran’s share of the Tajik market and the volume of bilateral trade remain far from existing capacities.

In recent months, consultations between the two countries have focused on trade facilitation, developing transit routes, provincial cooperation, and increasing exports. Implementing new agreements and removing banking and transportation obstacles can provide the basis for realizing the $1 billion trade target—a goal whose achievement depends on practical and continuous action by both sides.

According to statistics published by Tajik institutions, the country’s foreign trade volume with Iran increased from about $377.7 million in 2024 to about $483.9 million in 2025—a growth of nearly 28 percent. Based on the same data, Tajikistan’s exports to Iran in 2025 were about $112.8 million, and its imports from Iran were about $371.2 million. Therefore, the structure of bilateral trade still favors Iran’s exports, and Iranian goods make up the larger part of exchanges.

Statistics for 2026 also indicate a continued upward trend. The two countries’ trade volume reached $119.6 million in the first quarter of the year, 8 percent more than in the same period the previous year. In the first half of the year, it increased to $254.3 million—that is, $32.8 million and 14.8 percent more than in the first six months of 2025.

Iran’s export basket to Tajikistan mainly includes industrial and petrochemical products, polymeric raw materials, construction materials, and food goods. According to Tajikistan’s customs data, as reflected by the country’s International Road Transport Association, petrochemical products, polyethylene, polypropylene, Portland cement, clinker, and food products were among the important items imported by Tajikistan from Iran in 2025.

In contrast, Tajikistan’s exports to Iran rely more on raw materials and basic goods, including cotton fiber and yarn and primary aluminum. This pattern shows that trade between the two countries still lacks sufficient diversity, and the capacity to expand exchanges in machinery, industrial equipment, agricultural products and processing industries, medicine and medical equipment, and technical and engineering services remains significant.

According to Amir Fakhrian, Iran’s commercial counselor in Tajikistan, the country’s foreign trade volume reached about $7.94 billion in the first seven months of 2026. During this period, Tajikistan’s exports were about $1.78 billion, and its imports were more than $6.16 billion. In the same period, Iran’s exports to Tajikistan were announced at about $249.97 million, equivalent to about 4.1 percent of Tajikistan’s total imports.

This share, alongside the growth in bilateral trade, shows that Iran has not yet been able to gain a larger position in the Tajik market in proportion to its industrial and export capacities. Food and agricultural industries, construction materials, machinery and industrial equipment, mineral products, medicine, and technical and engineering services are among the areas where there is potential to increase the presence of Iranian companies. However, developing exports in these sectors requires precise knowledge of standards, distribution networks, import regulations, and payment mechanisms in the destination market.

Cooperation in the energy sector has been one of the important axes of economic negotiations between Tehran and Dushanbe. In the two countries’ consultations, the issue of supplying petroleum products and expanding energy cooperation has been considered, and the capacity to increase Iran’s exports in this sector has been examined.

According to published statistics, Tajikistan imported about 15,600 tons of oil and petroleum products from Iran between January and September 2026, valued at $14.7 million. These statistics indicate the beginning of imports in this sector, although the current volume of exchanges remains limited.

Meanwhile, figures raised about the possibility of supplying 2.55 million tons of petroleum products annually should not be considered definitive exports or an executive contract; rather, this figure falls within the framework of the capacity and request raised in negotiations. Turning this capacity into actual trade depends on executive agreements, transport infrastructure, and financial mechanisms.

Due to its access to open waters and its location along regional communication routes, Iran can play an important role in meeting Tajikistan’s trade needs. The use of Chabahar Port and Bandar Abbas Port, as well as the capacity of infrastructure such as Aprin Dry Port, are among the options under consideration for facilitating the transport of goods between the two countries.

Developing transit routes from Iran to Afghanistan and Tajikistan and connecting these routes to regional transport networks can reduce the cost and time of goods transfer. This is particularly important for Tajikistan, which is a landlocked country.

However, problems related to transport costs, customs coordination, infrastructure limitations, and difficulties in financial transactions remain among the obstacles to developing cooperation. Resolving these problems can turn Iran’s geographic advantage into a larger share of the Tajik market.

In recent years, the two countries have sought to move economic cooperation from the level of negotiations to the implementation stage by increasing formal agreements. In January 2025, 23 cooperation documents were signed between the two sides, and 13 trade agreements with an announced value of $456 million were put on the agenda.

In April 2026, the 18th Joint Committee for Economic Cooperation between Iran and Tajikistan was held. Trade development, transportation, energy, and industrial cooperation were among the main axes of this meeting.

In the latest developments, on October 23, after the governor of Khorasan Razavi traveled to Tajikistan, three cooperation documents were signed in the fields of goods exchange in free zones, common standards, and transport guarantees. Also, in meetings between officials of Khorasan Razavi and Khatlon Province, ways to strengthen economic and trade cooperation were examined.

The development of provincial cooperation can create a new path for a more active presence of the private sector in the Tajik market. The geographical proximity and the production and export capacities of Iran’s eastern provinces, especially Razavi Khorasan, have provided a suitable opportunity to expand these relations.

The full implementation of visa cancellation for holders of ordinary passports of Iran and Tajikistan from 5 October 2026 is one of the important developments in facilitating communication between the two countries. Under this agreement, citizens of the two countries can stay in the other country without a visa for a maximum of 30 days within each 90-day period.

This measure can facilitate the movement of economic actors, traders, tourists, and investors and increase the ground for direct communication between companies and private-sector actors.

Also, the visit of Mohammad Reza Aref, Iran’s First Vice President, to Dushanbe to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting and meet with Emomali Rahmon, President of Tajikistan, provided an opportunity to examine economic cooperation between the two countries. In these meetings, topics such as trade, energy, transportation, industry, agriculture, and joint production were discussed.

In continuation of these consultations, the Tajik ambassador in Tehran also met with the Director General for Central Asia at Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In this meeting, the expansion of political, economic, trade, and cultural relations between the two countries was examined.

Increasing the volume of Iran-Tajikistan trade to $1 billion is a goal that has been raised in the two countries’ negotiations and economic plans in recent years. Realizing this goal, in addition to increasing formal agreements, requires removing existing obstacles in the path of activity of Iranian and Tajik traders and companies.

Problems with money transfers, banking restrictions, transport costs, customs procedures, and the lack of direct and continuous communication between economic actors are among the challenges that can slow the process of trade development. On the other hand, insufficient knowledge of market capacities and the difficulty for small and medium-sized companies in accessing trade partners also prevent full use of existing opportunities.

In such conditions, strengthening cooperation between chambers of commerce, creating reliable financial mechanisms, developing transportation, and following up on the implementation of signed agreements are particularly important. Ultimately, sustainable growth in Iran-Tajikistan trade will be achieved not by increasing the number of cooperation documents, but by turning agreements into executive contracts, increasing actual exchanges, and ensuring the continuous presence of the private sector.

MA