The Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) on Wednesday announced attacks targeting the financial district in the Saudi capital and the sprawling Ras Tanura refinery in the kingdom's oil-rich east, France 24 reported.

YAF spokesman Yahya Saree said the attacks were in retaliation for strikes on Yemen’s territory.

Saree described the attack targeting the refinery as "accurate and direct", saying it "caused fires to break out at the facility".

He added the attack on Riyadh was "carried out in three phases, with strikes hitting their targets accurately".

The Ras Tanura refinery, the kingdom's largest, sits alongside one of the world's largest crude export terminals.

A source with knowledge of the matter confirmed an attack on the refinery, which covers ?about 600 square kilometers or roughly the size of Chicago.

Satellite imagery from both NASA and Planet Labs showed thick black smoke ?over the installation, Reuters reported.

YAF, which controls much of ?western Yemen including the capital Sanaa, has been firing at Saudi airports, oil infrastructure and office buildings since the war reignited in July.