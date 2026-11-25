TEHRAN – Iran is well prepared to withstand a US-imposed naval blockade, First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref has said, pointing to a significant increase in the unloading and customs clearance of essential goods through northern ports and other non-southern border crossings.

Speaking at a meeting of the Market Regulation Headquarters on Wednesday, Aref said the growing volume of goods importing into the country through alternative routes demonstrated Iran’s capacity to maintain the supply of essential commodities despite maritime restrictions.

He called for the removal of administrative bottlenecks and faster customs clearance to facilitate the movement of goods. He also ordered measures to address fuel shortages affecting trucks transporting cargo from ports.

Aref said Iran’s strategic reserves were in a favorable condition, emphasizing the need to prevent further increases in the prices of essential commodities, at least over the next three months.

He further stressed that domestic market requirements must take priority while agricultural exports continue. However, he said temporary restrictions on exports could be introduced if shortages emerged in the domestic market.

His remarks underscore the government's focus on diversifying supply routes, maintaining adequate strategic reserves and ensuring the uninterrupted distribution of essential goods in the face of potential maritime restrictions.