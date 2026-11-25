TEHRAN – Iran, China, Russia, Belarus and Cuba have strongly condemned any attempt to place weapons in outer space, warning that the United States’ acknowledgment of possessing so-called “on-orbit space control weapons” represents a dangerous escalation that threatens international peace and security.

In a joint statement delivered by Iran’s representative at the fourth session of the UN General Assembly-mandated Open-Ended Working Group on the Prevention of an Arms Race in Outer Space (PAROS) in Geneva on November 24, the five countries reaffirmed their commitment to preserving outer space exclusively for peaceful purposes and called for urgent international action to prevent its militarization.

The statement expressed grave concern over Washington’s acknowledgment of possessing such weapons, describing the development as a dangerous step toward the weaponization of outer space and a serious threat to longstanding international efforts to prevent an arms race in this domain.

The five countries also warned against military doctrines that portray outer space as a potential theater of warfare, saying recent developments underscore the need for collective action to prevent it from becoming an arena of military confrontation.

They strongly condemned any activity aimed at placing weapons in outer space and rejected attempts to normalize such practices, urging all countries to refrain from deploying weapons in orbit or taking actions that could trigger an arms race.

The joint statement further raised concerns over the growing use of space-related capabilities for undeclared purposes, warning that such activities could undermine the stability, safety, security and continuity of space operations, as well as their long-term sustainability.

Reaffirming the applicability of international law, including the UN Charter and the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, the five countries stressed the need to strengthen the existing legal framework to prevent an arms race in outer space.

They called for negotiations on a comprehensive, effective, non-discriminatory and multilaterally verifiable legally binding international instrument prohibiting the placement of weapons in outer space, as well as the threat or use of force against space objects or through their use.

The statement identified the revised draft Treaty on the Prevention of the Placement of Weapons in Outer Space, the Threat or Use of Force against Outer Space Objects (PPWT), submitted by China and Russia, as well as the substantive report of the Group of Governmental Experts established under UN General Assembly Resolution 77/250, as useful foundations for further negotiations.

While acknowledging the value of transparency and confidence-building measures, the five countries emphasized that such measures cannot replace legally binding commitments.

They also reaffirmed the importance of the international initiative under which states pledge not to be the first to place weapons of any kind in outer space, encouraging all countries, particularly those with advanced space capabilities, to consider making such a commitment.

Calling on the working group to address the latest developments with the urgency they require, the five countries urged it to advance substantive recommendations to prevent the deployment of weapons in outer space.

They concluded by stressing that preserving outer space for peaceful purposes is a shared responsibility of the international community and that the placement of weapons in orbit must not be allowed to create a new reality or undermine collective efforts to prevent an arms race in this domain.