Council of Europe to Examine Admitting Yugoslavia

STRASBOURG, France -- The council of Europe's Parliamentary Assembly said on Friday it had decided to start examining Yugoslavia's application to join the council. A delegation from the council, a continent-wide body which examines issues related to human rights and democracy, will visit Yugoslavia early next month, a council statement said.

Some ties already exist and Yugoslav President Vojislav Kostunica this month addressed a conference in Belgrade about democratic media which was partly organized by the council. (Reuter)