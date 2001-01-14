Expediency Council Commission Votes on Press Law

TEHRAN The Expediency Council (EC), headed by former president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, will discuss differences between the Majlis and the Guardian Council.

Through a bill, the Majlis deputies voted that they had the right to interpret the Press Law. However, the bill was presented to the Majlis twice, approved by the deputies, but later twice rejected by the Guardian Council.

The matter was referred to the Expediency Council, where it was in turn referred to the Cultural Commission of the Expediency Council. At this commission, they voted four against and three in favor of the Majlis.

This decision will then be debated in the full Expediency Council, which will make the final decision.