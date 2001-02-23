Demonstration Held in Front of U.S. Embassy in Tokyo

TEHRAN Japanese demonstrators have delivered a letter to the U.S. Embassy demanding that President George W. Bush withdraw all U.S military forces from the Japanese island of Okinawa.

According to the NBC television network, a group of demonstrators gathered in front of the embassy in Tokyo chanting that they would no longer tolerate crimes carried out by the U.S. military in their country and that they do not need any submarines.

In early February, Okinawa announced that it wants the number of American forces in Japan reduced because of the problems created by the American forces.

In January, police in Japan's southernmost prefecture arrested a 21-year-old U.S. Marine on suspicion of lifting up the skirt of a high schoolgirl and taking photographs.

On Feb. 16, Okinawa's legislature demanded that Tokyo and Washington revise their agreement on the stationing of U.S. forces in Japan in response to a series of offenses involving American troops stationed on the southern Japanese island.

Okinawa reluctantly hosts 25,000 of the 47,000 U.S. troops stationed in Japan under a joint security agreement.

Anti-American sentiments grew when an American commander insulted Okinawa officials in an E-mail.

The E-mail message from Lieutenant General Earl Hailston, the commander of U.S. forces in Okinawa, called Okinawa officials "nuts" and " a bunch of wimps," following the assembly's reaction to the indecency offense of the U.S. soldier taking pictures of the Japanese schoolgirl.

A double arson attack in an Okinawa bar district, committed on January 15 by a 23-year-old marine, Lance Corporal Kurt Billie, was among the offensive acts committed by American servicemen in Okinawa.

Another American soldier was arrested on Feb. 17 for damaging a police car while drunk, the latest in a series of incidents by U.S. servicemen.

Sergeant Kevin Murray was detained by police on a road in Chatan city, central Okinawa, said a spokesman for the Okinawa Police Department.