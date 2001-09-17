Headquarters for Holding Ceremonies on Intifada Anniversary Established

TEHRAN Headquarters for holding the anniversary of Palestinian Intifada was established in Islamic Propagation Organization (IPO) on Sunday with the goal of commemorating and praising the Intifada of Palestinian nation.

September 28, 2001 marks the first anniversary of Palestinian Intifada. Support to Intifada is top of Iran's foreign policy agenda as well as being a concern for the Iranian people. The new Headquarters has prepared especial programs on the issue and representatives of different organizations will attend the anniversary ceremonies.

Secretariat of the Committee for Support of Palestine announced that Muslims all over the world have prepared especial programs in September.