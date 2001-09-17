Ayatollah Khamenei Warns U.S. Against Attacking Afghan Civilians

TEHRAN Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei here on Monday condemned the massacre of defenseless people in any way or form.

In a meeting with his representatives at universities, Ayatollah Khamenei said that killing innocent people is condemned, whether they are Muslims, Christians or practitioners of any other religion.

He was referring to Tuesday's attack on the United States' major cities which left more than 5,000 people dead.

Ayatollah Khamenei said, "The killing of people, in any place and with any kind of weapons, including atomic bombs, long-range missiles, biological or chemical weapons, passenger or war planes, carried out by any organization, country or individuals is condemned." The Leader stressed, "It makes no difference whether such massacres happen in Hiroshima, Nagasaki, Qana, Sabra, Shatila, Deir Yassin, Bosnia, Kosovo, Iraq or in New York and Washington."

In line wit this, the Islamic Republic of Iran condemns any attack on Afghanistan which would lead to another human tragedy, said the Leader.

He added that there should be no discrimination in condemnation of massacres, questioning why the world has closed its eyes to crimes of the Zionist regime in the Palestinian territories.

Referring to the Zionist regime's propaganda campaign, and the intensification of its pressure on the Palestinians, the Leader said that it is the duty of all Muslims to speak out about the Zionist regime's crimes.

On the weak security system of the United States, Ayatollah Khamenei commented on the irony of the fact that a country which claims to be a world leader is a shelter to the world's most dangerous terrorists.

The Leader said that the entire Afghan nation should not be put under such pressure just because a suspect lives there.

He suggested that there is evidence that the Zionists were involved in the recent attacks on the U.S. major cities.

The Leader also slammed the Western media for poisoning pubic opinion toward Muslims and indirectly implying the involvement of Muslims in the attacks.